Pliant® Technologies Highlights CrewCom® — An Industry-Changing Intercom at LDI 2016

LAS VEGAS, OCTOBER 20, 2016 — Pliant Technologies, the new professional products division of CoachComm®, is featuring CrewCom, an innovative professional wireless intercom product, at LDI 2016 (Booth 1780). CrewCom offers the industry’s highest user density, unparalleled range and scalability in a wireless intercom system. Including the industry’s smallest fully-featured professional full-duplex wireless radio pack, CrewCom has excellent voice quality, multiple simultaneous frequency and a host of truly amazing user features.

CrewCom is a versatile communications solution built on a highly scalable platform in which a family of products utilizes a proprietary network. It is designed to handle almost any application from simple out-of-the-box solutions to large-scale designs for broadcast, live sound and industrial environments. With CrewCom, production crews, large or small, can now easily and quickly deploy communications solutions to connect more people in more places than ever before.

“We have received amazing responses and interest in our CrewCom system from many of the industry’s top professionals,” says Peter Amos, CEO and Founder, Pliant Technologies. “Pulling from our past experience while developing our industry-leading Tempest® wireless intercom, Pliant has created an all new, innovative technology platform for CrewCom that is on its way to setting a new standard of RF performance and system expandability.”

Every element of CrewCom is designed around a system architecture that offers a high density of users with an easily manageable infrastructure and lower cost per user than typically found in large-scale wireless installations. The CrewCom system consists of a range of CrewCom products that work together to enhance the capabilities of intercom system administrators, designers, integrators, and users. Pliant created the new CrewCom network called CrewNet™ to coordinate and transport all system timing, audio, signaling and controls. CrewNet is capable of operating over standard Cat-5e (or greater) and/or single mode fiber lines, breaking the current barriers for wireless intercom range and expandability. In addition, CrewCom’s highly-intuitive software called CrewWare™ provides for comprehensive offline configuration, online control and real-time monitoring of all system components. These new software tools augment CrewCom’s ease of use and flexible system scalability.

CrewCom wireless products are available in 2.4GHz and 900MHz (900MHz is limited to where this band is legal). Any combination of these frequency ranges may be simultaneously used on the same CrewCom system, giving the ability to easily put global-friendly, dependable RF coverage where needed, all while employing a consistent user interface throughout the system. This enables the system to easily adapt to the RF challenges facing production and entertainment professionals worldwide.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm®, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest® wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live sound, theater, theme park, event management and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.