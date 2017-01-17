Pliant® Technologies Features CrewCom® Wireless Intercom System at ISE 2017

AMSTERDAM,JANUARY 17, 2017 —Pliant Technologies, the new professional products division of CoachComm, is exhibiting its innovative professional wireless intercom product, CrewCom, at Integrated Systems Europe 2017 (ISE, Booth 7-E223). The CrewCom wireless intercom system marks the first product launched by Pliant since the Professional Division was announced last year.

CrewCom is based on a new technology platform that offers the industry’s highest user density, unparalleled range and scalability. The product features excellent voice quality, the industry’s smallest fully-featured professional full-duplex wireless radio packs, multiple simultaneous frequency bands, as well as a host of truly amazing user features. With CrewCom, production crews large or small can now easily and quickly deploy communications solutions to connect more people in more places than ever before.

“Since introducing CrewCom last year, we have received amazing responses from many of the industry’s top professionals that can’t wait to try our new intercom product,” says Pliant Technologies CEO and Founder Peter Amos. “They have been specifically drawn to the systems expandability, adaptability and versatility. CrewCom is an intuitive communications solution that can enhance any installation and is extremely cost effective, making it ideal for productions of all sizes.”

CrewCom is an entirely new, innovative approach to professional wireless intercoms, designed to handle almost any application from simple out-of-the-box solutions to large-scale designs for a range of installation projects, live sound, broadcast and industrial environments. It is a versatile communications solution built on a highly scalable platform in which a family of products utilizes a proprietary network.

Pliant designed a new proprietary network for CrewCom called CrewNet™. This network coordinates and transports all system timing, audio, signaling and controls. CrewNet can operate over standard Cat-5e (or greater) and single mode fiber lines, breaking the current barriers for wireless intercom range. In addition, CrewCom’s highly-intuitive graphical software called CrewWare™ provides for comprehensive offline configuration, online control and real-time monitoring of all system components. These new software tools augment CrewCom’s ease-of-use and flexible system scalability.

CrewCom wireless products are available in 2.4GHz and 900MHz (900MHz is limited to where this band is legal). Any combination of these frequency ranges may be simultaneously used on the same CrewCom system, giving the ability to easily put global-friendly, dependable RF coverage where needed, all while employing a consistent user interface throughout the system. This enables the system to easily adapt to the RF challenges facing production and entertainment professionals worldwide.

Every element of CrewCom is designed around a system architecture that offers a high density of users with an easily manageable infrastructure and lower cost per user than typically found in large-scale wireless installations. The CrewCom system consists of a range of CrewCom products that work together to enhance the capability of intercom system administrators, designers, integrators and users.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm®, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest® wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live sound, theater, theme park, event management and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

