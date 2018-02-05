Pliant Technologies CrewCom Wireless Intercom System is Now Shipping Worldwide

AMSTERDAM, FEBRUARY 5, 2018 - Pliant Technologies is now shipping its innovative professional wireless intercom system, CrewCom. The CrewCom wireless intercom range of products will be on display at ISE 2018 (Stand 7-X200) along with additional product offerings from Pliant.





"We took a completely non-traditional approach to wireless intercoms, and while CrewCom's advanced technology offers huge benefits to the customer, the development time was longer than we had anticipated," says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. "The effort we invested in getting out the right product was commensurate with the importance of this new intercom system. With CrewCom's release, we can now provide a wireless intercom solution that will change the way professionals use intercom, allowing both easy-to-use small wireless systems and large-scale deployments for those that need dramatic scalability and user count based on the same technology."



CrewCom is based on a new technology platform that offers the industry's highest user density, unparalleled range, and scalability. The product features excellent voice quality, the industry's smallest fully-featured professional full-duplex wireless radio packs, multiple simultaneous frequency bands, as well as a host of truly amazing user features. With CrewCom, production crews of all sizes can now easily and quickly deploy communications solutions to connect more people in more places than ever before.



For the small system and UHF-replacement market, CrewCom offers the easiest system deployment along with the most user friendly radio pack on the market. Even the most basic CrewCom system offers full features at a very competitive price. For high user count system requirements, the revolutionary design of CrewCom offers a significant price advantage for larger demanding applications, when comparing the actual cost of deploying many wireless users in a production. CrewCom offers 1,024 Conferences that provide the flexibility of a matrix/party-line without the cost. Unlike a matrix-based architecture, CrewCom is based on a decentralized platform that puts system resources where they are needed, without the limitations found in a matrix. This entirely innovative approach to professional wireless intercoms enables CrewCom to handle almost any application from simple out-of-the-box solutions to large-scale designs for a range of installation projects for live sound, broadcast and industrial environments, and more.





Pliant created a proprietary network for CrewCom called CrewNet. This network coordinates and transports all system timing, audio conferences, signaling, and control. CrewNet can operate over standard Cat-5e (or greater) and single mode fiber lines, breaking the current barriers for wireless intercom range. In addition, CrewCom's highly-intuitive graphical software, called CrewWare, provides for comprehensive offline configuration, online control and real-time monitoring of all system components. These new software tools augment CrewCom's ease-of-use and flexible system scalability. While this is a powerful tool available to all users, it is not required to operate the system.





CrewCom wireless products are available in 2.4GHz and 900MHz (900MHz are limited to where this band is legal). Any combination of these frequency ranges may be simultaneously used on the same CrewCom system, giving the ability to easily put global-friendly, dependable RF coverage where needed, all while employing a consistent user interface throughout the system. This enables the system to easily adapt to the RF challenges facing production and entertainment professionals worldwide.





More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.





About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live sound, theater, theme park, event management, and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.