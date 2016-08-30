Pliant Technologies Announces SmartBoom LITE Series of Professional Communication Headsets at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 30, 2016 — Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of CoachComm, and the company behind the innovative CrewCom professional wireless intercom product, is introducing the SmartBoom LITE series of headsets at IBC 2016 (Stand 11.A02). Along with the complete line of SmartBoom PRO headsets, the SmartBoom LITE series features exceptional audio quality, advanced features and design enhancements including the proven SmartBoom technology, which allows the adjustable microphone boom to act as an on/off switch for quick muting.

“The SmartBoom LITE puts the latest in professional communications technologies into a smaller form factor, which many talent and crew require,” says Gary Rosen, Global Sales Manager for Pliant Technologies. “The series retains the features, comfort and reliability needed in the most demanding professional environments. With SmartBoom LITE, we are expanding our headset product line to cover the diverse needs and preferences of those working in the field.”

The SmartBoom series of communications headsets are specifically designed for exceptional comfort, flexibility and durability. In addition to the innovative SmartBoom on/off microphone muting feature, the closed back, on ear headsets feature a single-ear lightweight design with enhanced acoustic isolation. The mic boom is flexible and has a dynamic noise-cancelling cardioid microphone optimized for voice communications.

The SmartBoom LITE series of headsets come in a non-reflective rubberized matte black finish with a comfort fit adjustable headband, replaceable ear pad and a 5ft./1.5m fixed cable. They will be available in 4-pin XLR female, 5-pin XLR male and unterminated versions, making the line adaptable to most communication systems.

Pliant’s flagship Tempest professional wireless intercom product has been a market leader for years. The new CrewCom professional wireless intercom product was launched earlier this year, and is making its European debut at IBC. The system is based on a totally new technology platform that offers the industry’s highest user density, unparalleled range and scalability. The product features excellent voice quality, the industry’s smallest fully-featured professional full-duplex wireless radio packs, multiple simultaneous frequency bands, as well as a host of truly amazing user features. With CrewCom, production crews large or small can now easily and quickly deploy communications solutions to connect more people in more places than ever before.

Pliant designed a new proprietary network for CrewCom called CrewNet. This network coordinates and transports all system timing, audio, signaling and controls. CrewNet is capable of operating over standard Cat-5e (or greater) and/or single mode fiber lines, breaking the current barriers for wireless intercom range and expandability. CrewCom wireless products are available in the 2.4GHz and 900MHz (900MHz is limited to where this band is legal). Any combination of these frequency ranges may be simultaneously used on the same CrewCom system, giving the ability to easily put dependable RF coverage where needed, all while employing a consistent user interface throughout the system. This enables the system to easily adapt to the RF challenges facing production and entertainment professionals worldwide.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the new professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live sound, theater, theme park, event management and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

