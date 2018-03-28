Platinum Tools® Xpress Jack™ Termination Kit Now Available; Featured at 2018 NAB Show

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., March 28, 2018 - Platinum Tools (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce the new Xpress Jack Termination Kit (p/n 90175) is now available.

Platinum Tools will feature the new Xpress Jack Termination Kit during the 2018 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # C11447, and during ISC West 2018, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 11-13 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth #6035.

“The Xpress Jack Termination Kit makes keystone jack terminations easier than ever,” explained Jason Chesla, Platinum Tools marketing manager. “With the Cat5/6 Cable Jacket Stripper and the Scissor-Run Electrician’s Scissors to prep your cable, and the Xpress Jack Punchdown tool, this kit makes terminating your Keystone Jacks an efficient and expedient process.”

With an MSRP of $189.00, the kit also includes a hanging tool pouch, and ten blue Keystone Cat6 110 Jacks and ten white Keystone Cat6 110 Jacks.

For additional pricing and more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

# # #