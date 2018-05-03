Platinum Tools® Launches First Bendable RJ45 Flex Connector at 2018 InfoComm

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., May 3, 2018 - Platinum Tools® (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce the launch of the first bendable RJ45 connector during InfoComm 2018, held from June 6-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth C3445. Available in shielded and non-shielded versions (p/ns 106220; 106230), the new flex connector is now shipping.

“Flex Connector is the first bendable RJ45 connector and makes network cable terminations easier than ever,” said Jason Chesla, Platinum Tools marketing manager. “The unique patented design ensures top tier performance for Cat5e/6/6A cabling up to 9.0mm with 24-22 AWG conductors, providing a low cost, easy termination solution with high performance and superior connectivity options. No need for crimp tools. Set it up, close it and go.”

Connect and install devices nearly flush with the wall. No need for wall plates or jumpers. Cables can drop at 90 degree down or 45 degree up. The Flex Connector is rated for electronic safety and security applications: PoE+ rated, 1GHz, and 10-Gigabit certified for high data traffic.

Flex Connector accommodates multiple category sizes (Cat5e/6/6A) up to 9.0mm with 24-22 AWG Conductors. Factory pre-set contacts improve reliability. Meets cable standards: ISO 11801 Edition 2, EIA/TIA 568-C.2, TIA1096-A,

BICSI/ANSI D005 & ANSI/TIA-862-A.

About Platinum Tools

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

