Platinum Tools® Announces New EXO Termination Kits; Now Available

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018 - Platinum Tools® (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce the launch of the new EXO Termination Kits (p/ns 90185 & 90186). The kits are now shipping with MSRPs of $289.00 (p/n 90185) and $239.00 (p/n 90186).

“Featuring the EXO Crimp Frame® with the EXO-EX and the EZ-RJ45® interchangeable dies, the EXO Termination Kits supply everything you need to terminate Cat5e, Cat6, and Cat6A cables,” explained John Phillips, Platinum Tools, Inc. product manager. “Using the original EZ-RJ45 Cat5e and ezEX-RJ45®, ezEX™44, and ezEX™48 connectors give installers the fastest solution for terminating Ethernet cabling.”

The EXO Cut/Strip/Terminate Kit (P/N 90185) gives users that need all the tools to prep and terminate a cable. The EXO Termination Kit (P/N 90186) comes prepared to accept additional tools with a foam insert that has tear way foam to put strippers and cutters.

EXO Cut/Strip/Terminate Kit (P/N 90185) includes:

Tools included:

· EXO Crimp Frame + EXO-EX Die™

· EZ-RJ45 Die

· Cyclops® 2 Cable Jacket Stripper

· Electrician’s Scissors

· 5-inch Side Cutting Pliers

Connectors included:

· EZ-RJ45 CAT5e, 50 pcs

· ezEX™44, ezEX-RJ45, 50 pcs

· ezEX™48, ezEX-RJ45, 25 pcs

EXO Termination Kit (P/N 90186) includes:

Tools included:

· EXO Crimp Frame + EXO-EX Die

· EZ-RJ45 Die

Connectors included:

· EZ-RJ45 CAT5e, 50 pcs

· ezEX™44, ezEX-RJ45, 50 pcs

· ezEX™48, ezEX-RJ45, 25 pcs

“These are the ideal, complete kits,” said Phillips. “Every installer should have these on hand during every call.”

For additional pricing and more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.

