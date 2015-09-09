Pixspan and ALT Systems Announce Strategic Resale Partnership

Pixspan, Inc., the leading company with technology that solves the storage and bandwidth challenges of full-resolution images, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with ALT Systems, Inc., a premier systems provider for the media and entertainment industry. As part of the agreement, ALT Systems will now offer Pixspan’s solutions as a seamless, integrated component of its superior compositing, DI, networking and storage solutions for its customers. The combination of Pixspan and ALT Systems will result in a time- and money-saving workflow element for storage, network, postproduction and visual effects solutions – efficiently and effectively.

“We are excited to be partnered with Pixspan and offer this innovative and forward-looking solution,” said Jon Guess, president and owner of ALT Systems. “Pixspan’s software solution will allow our clients to transmit full-resolution images across WAN and LAN connections at ultra-high speeds while also providing significant reductions in the space needed for disk storage and tape archiving.”

As file sizes keep growing across the marketplace due to higher resolutions and dynamic range, Pixspan offers software products for significant savings of speed, time and resources. For companies whose missions depend on the storage, network, and transmission of handling full-resolution imaging, Pixspan helps to reduce the data burden and enhance productivity – without compromising image quality. Pixspan has worked with millions of images from multiple industries and achieved 50-80% savings on storage and network transfer.

“We are pleased that ALT Systems, with its excellent reputation in building systems for creative finishing, will be offering Pixspan’s products, enabling their customers to experience faster and more efficient collaborative workflows for full-resolution on set and post-production content,” said Michael Rowny, CEO of Pixspan. “ALT Systems has the deep expertise and reach to apply Pixspan products with third party software. What makes this partnership truly special is that ALT Systems has pioneered the marriage of creative software applications together at the customer level to make workflows easier to use.”

About Pixspan

Pixspan offers unique software products that reduce storage costs and increase transmission speeds of full-resolution media, medical, and surveillance imaging. Its software covers all bit depths and resolutions of EXR, DPX, TIFF, Cineon, and ARRIRaw, while remaining bit exact. Currently, Pixspan is the only company providing a solution that enables full-resolution workflows beginning from camera RAW to image processing, and through to final assets. For more information, visit www.pixspan.com

About ALT Systems

Founded in 1995, ALT Systems is a full-service systems integrator that delivers products and solutions for compositing, editing, dailies, color correction, data storage, networking, rendering, and archiving. They are the trusted advisor and integrator for names such as: Arsenal FX, CBS, Chainsaw, Deluxe, IMAX, Technicolor, The Mission, and Union Editorial. They provide each customer a unique solution customized to meet their specific need by offering extensive demonstrations and evaluations, straightforward pricing, and flexible financing. Putting the customer first is a core value of the company. www.altsystems.com