Pixelogic Offers Dolby Vision Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Authoring

Pixelogic, the innovative global provider of localization and distribution services, has announced that their London operation is the first facility in Europe to offer Dolby Vision UHD Blu-ray authoring with their proprietary Dolby Vision authoring toolsets.

Ron Geller, Vice President of Worldwide Content Relations, Dolby, said “Pixelogic will help ensure that the image and sound of feature and episodic content with Dolby technologies are delivering the premium experience filmmakers intend. Our collaboration with Pixelogic has been very successful, and we are confident in their level of service and technological execution.”

Since launching the service last year, Pixelogic has delivered more than 20 UHD Blu-ray titles in Dolby Vision authored in their Los Angeles facilities, including BBC Worldwide’s first Dolby Vision UHD Blu-ray title, Earth: One Amazing Day.

“Since the launch of our Dolby Vision capabilities last year, we have received increasing interest from our European customers to produce Dolby Vision products. We have met that demand by adding those capabilities to our London facility so that we can provide the appropriate level of service and attention they require and deserve,” noted Holger Hendel, SVP and Managing Director of EMEA for Pixelogic. “Dolby has been a terrific partner and together we look forward to furthering our commitment in enabling our mutual customers to deliver superior products to the market.”

As the developer and licensor of the Blu-print authoring system, the industry standard in Blu-ray authoring, Pixelogic has enhanced its proprietary UHD Blu-ray authoring software to enable the implementation of Dolby Vision. In addition, Pixelogic has created a suite of tools that efficiently manage the HEVC video compression, metadata and QC workflows required for Dolby Vision. Pixelogic will continue to update and enhance these tools as the format matures.