Pittsburgh Technology Council Names Matrix Solutions Finalist for Tech 50 Solutions Provider of the Year Award

PITTSBURGH, PA – August 29, 2016 - Matrix Solutions, a leading provider of media ad sales solutions, has been selected by the Pittsburgh Technology Council (PTC) as a finalist for Innovative Technology Solutions Provider of the Year award. The Tech 50 awards represent transformative technology centers of excellence with tech companies at all stages of growth. Tech 50 also recognizes the region’s top tech executive.

“Each year, the Council canvasses the region for the most distinguished public and private technology-oriented companies, and the Tech 50 awards honor those companies that demonstrated the strongest growth and advancement in product or sales success, financial strength, corporate citizenship, job growth and retention and innovative product or technology,” said Audrey Russo, President and CEO, Pittsburgh Technology Council. “We are especially excited to announce the category winners at the awards gala this fall. This is the Pittsburgh Technology Council’s 20th year celebrating the industry with Tech 50. It is truly a night to honor our region’s technology companies and the contributions they have made to our economic vitality.”

Since 1997, the Pittsburgh Technology Council’s annual Tech 50 Awards recognize southwestern Pennsylvania’s most successful, innovative, and thought-leading technology companies, which have become the backbone of Pittsburgh’s new economy.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Tech Council for our innovation and frankly, I hope we win,” shared Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix Solutions. “Every member of our team works tirelessly, focused on developing and providing leading edge innovation for our clients and the media industry. Our objective is to do and to develop what others aren’t, providing unprecedented ROI to our clients.”

Serving the broadcast television and radio, cable, digital, and out-of-home markets, Matrix Solutions’ media ad sales platform enables sales organizations to effectively manage and maximize media ad sales. The platform not only captures relevant sales transactions and information, but it also relies on intuitive dashboards to identify and alert users of revenue opportunities. More than $11 billion advertising dollars were managed using Matrix in 2015. For more information on Matrix Solutions visit www.matrixformedia.com.

Tech 50 winners will be announced on November 3, 2016 at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh. For more information on Tech 50 and all of the finalists, visit www.pghtech.org/tech50.aspx.

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions offers a leading web-based, media-specific platform that enables intelligent business decisions for managing your sales teams, their opportunities and accounts across TV, radio, and electronic advertising businesses. The Matrix solution transforms chaotic data into actionable sales information and provides deep media sales workflow to give you the exact information needed for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. Over 500 media customers use Matrix Solutions’ CRM, data normalization and analysis, and reporting functions as their platform of choice for their sales people and managers to get a 360° view of their opportunities and accounts. For more information, please visit www.matrixformedia.com.

