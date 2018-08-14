Piksel to unveil new features for flagship Fuse Metadata Manager at IBC 2018

York, United Kingdom – 14 August, 2018 – Piksel, a global provider of software solutions for the media and entertainment industry, has today announced updates to Fuse Metadata Manager to allow customers to leverage metadata across their entire ecosystem.

Fuse Metadata Manager puts metadata at the heart of the business to address issues caused by legacy systems. By improving integration of broadcast and linear workflows, reducing reliance on manual process and avoiding duplication, businesses can better organise their back office to improve agility and deliver better services.

Updates to Fuse Metadata Manager include:

· Federation of multiple sources of metadata to visualise metadata in a single place

· Improved search, validation and conformance

· Increased quality and depth to unlock the potential of archived content

· Powerful Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to enrich metadata intelligently and at scale

These new updates will allow businesses to provide a superior viewing experience, while boosting agility by reducing inefficiencies that impact on cost, volume and speed.

This update follows the recent announcement of the Piksel metadata ecosystem, bringing together a range of vendors across Europe to deliver advanced recommendations and content discovery functionalities to customers. Fuse Metadata Manager will be available for demos at IBC 2018.