Piksel Launches SaaS-based Video Platform for Delivery of Personalized OTT Services

(Image: The Piksel Video Platform is a broadcast-grade multi-screen solution for online video built on a modular SaaS based framework.)

NEW YORK, NY, August 20, 2014 -- Piksel, a global provider of video monetization software and solutions, today announced the launch of the Piksel Video Platform. This advanced broadcast-quality, multi-screen solution enables content owners, aggregators and distributors to quickly launch OTT (over-the-top) offerings to consumers without having to invest in a heavy and expensive static platform. Built on a SaaS (software-as-a-service) business model, the Piksel Video Platform is a highly flexible and cost-effective solution and will be demonstrated at IBC 2014 for the first time.

Piksel’s innovative SOA (services-oriented architecture) framework, the Piksel Palette, is the foundation of its new Piksel Video Platform. Offering a modular approach, the SOA allows Piksel customers to select only the functionality they require rather than investing in an expensively monolithic solution. Legacy infrastructures can be simply combined with the new agile capabilities of the Piksel Video Platform, regardless of whether the content owner, distributor or aggregator needs ‘back-end’ services like content ingest and management or ‘front-end’ user experience functionality.

“The Piksel Video Platform is hugely exciting for us because it is a shining example of the way Piksel has listened to its customers, understood market trends, and evolved its product suite accordingly,” said Mark Christie, Chief Technology Officer, Piksel. “The Piksel Video Platform is highly configurable and enables our customers to take a pick-and-mix approach to creating or evolving their OTT offerings. This means it is both a cost-effective solution and inherently flexible, speeding time to market and lowering the investment risk. This type of adaptability is crucial for future-proofing systems at a time when the industry is moving so quickly.”

The Piksel Video Platform employs advanced functionality for enabling fast and low-cost roll-out to multiple devices – an expensive sticking point for many TV everywhere providers and critical in an environment where new types of connected devices continue to flood the market. The advanced UI (user interface) functionality of the Piksel Video Platform is able to offer a consistent touch-and-feel across all devices, ensuring first-rate content experiences for viewers.

“We know that consumer demand for great content has never been stronger and that those in the content business must find ways to maximize this opportunity,” said Kevin Joyce, Chief Commercial Officer, Piksel. “Piksel’s focus on offering a customer-focused architecture for its solutions puts us in a very strong position to help content owners, aggregators and distributors build strong and sustainable business roadmaps without it costing the earth. This is about easily building on what you already have, both technologically and from a business model point of view, rather than rip and replace a tool which is outdated and expensive to maintain. The SaaS element of the Piksel Video Platform opens up a raft of engagement possibilities for Piksel customers that are committed to delivering advanced, personalized OTT services.”