Pico Digital to Demo Future-Proof CONDOR System and Ultra-Compact PD1600 Headend in a Box at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2014

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Sept. 8, 2014 -- Pico Digital, a worldwide leader in providing comprehensive multi-media delivery solutions to customers in the broadband, satellite, cable, and broadcast markets, today announced that the company will be providing live demonstrations of its CONDOR set-top box platform and headend broadcast system and PD1600 ultra-compact headend in a box at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2014. Pico Digital will also be highlighting its latest HD and SD encoders during the show, which is taking place Sept. 22-25 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

At Cable-Tec Expo 2014, the premier cable telecommunications engineering show for more than 30 years, visitors to booth 731 will see how they can take control of their digital futures with Pico Digital's CONDOR platform. An affordable solution for cable systems of every size, the upgradeable CONDOR system allows cable providers to efficiently convert to all-digital today to meet their subscribers' entertainment and connectivity needs -- such as HDTV channels, secure adult entertainment, and high-speed broadband Internet -- while enabling the simple addition of new services over time with Pico Digital's future-proof middleware.

In addition, Pico Digital will showcase at Cable-Tec Expo 2014 the industry's most innovative headend: the PD1600 ultra-compact headend in a box. Offering the performance and functionality of a traditional multi-rack headend within a compact 5-RU form factor, this solution extends the reach of satellite and cable operators into the local networks of hotels and other hospitality venues, providing them with complete control over content in QAM, IP, or analog NTSC format to the TV while allowing free off-air channels to be added locally to increase the service offering.

Also on display will be Pico Digital's PD1000 HD encoder modulation system and SDQ6 six-channel SD encoder and QAM modulator. Each cost-effective, high-density encoder packs powerful, efficient performance in a compact 1-RU chassis. The units offer integrated support for Emergency Alert System (EAS) and closed-captioning functionality, and they provide PSIP virtual mapping of each channel. The devices can be remotely controlled and monitored via an easy-to-use Web interface.

More information about Pico Digital's solutions is available at www.picodigital.com.

# # #

About Pico Digital

Pico Digital is an international telecommunications technology company serving radio and television broadcasters, content providers, hospitality, and commercial markets in more than 30 countries. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company is privately held and dedicated to developing best-in-class communication products, systems, and services. Pico Digital products are designed and manufactured in San Diego, California. Additional information about Pico Digital Inc. is available at www.picodigital.com.