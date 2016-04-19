Pico Digital Appoints Peter Neuman as Vice President of Strategic Sales

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- April 14, 2016 -- Pico Digital, a worldwide leader in providing comprehensive multimedia delivery solutions to customers in the broadband, satellite, cable and broadcast markets, today announced that the company is strengthening its sales force with the appointment of Peter Neuman as vice president of strategic sales.

Prior to joining Pico Digital, Mr. Neuman served as the vice president, Americas, at International Datacasting Corporation (IDC). Previously, he served as commercial sales director at Irdeto and vice president of sales at Entriq. Mr. Neuman has held vice president, director and senior sales positions in a number of industries, including telecommunications, content management, billing and customer care and defense.

"Peter brings over thirty years of sales and business development experience to Pico Digital and has a strong background in the broadband, cable and satellite markets," said Carlos Shteremberg, president of Pico Digital. "With his extensive industry knowledge and track record, he will be a valuable asset in our international strategy and expansion."

"I'm excited to join such a dynamic company," said Mr. Neuman. "I look forward to deploying my 30 years of sales and telecommunications industry experience to help Pico Digital grow their direct business."

Mr. Neuman holds a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA in finance from the IESE Business School at the University of Navarra in Barcelona.

# # #

About Pico Digital

Pico Digital is an international telecommunications technology company serving radio and television broadcasters, content providers, hospitality and commercial markets in more than 30 countries. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company is privately held and dedicated to developing best-in-class communication products, systems and services. Pico Digital products are designed and manufactured in the company's ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in San Diego. Additional information about Pico Digital Inc. is available at www.picodigital.com.

