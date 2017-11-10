PHABRIX Increases Its Presence at Inter BEE 2017 With Multiple Demonstrations of Its UHD and IP Test Solutions

BERKSHIRE, U.K. — Nov. 9, 2017 — PHABRIX today announced that it has increased its presence at the Inter BEE 2017 show (Nov. 15-17, Tokyo) with demonstrations of its latest UHD and IP test and measurement solutions across multiple booths, including Ideal Systems, Musashi, ITOCHU, and PALTEK. Booth locations are: Ideal Systems - Hall 3, Booth 3311; Musashi - Hall 5, Booth 5208; ITOCHU - Hall 2, Booth 2202; and PALTEK - Hall 8, Booth 8401.



"At Inter BEE, we'll be showcasing the IP toolset for our ultra-compact Sx portable, as well as advanced IP and UHD media analysis with our Qx Series," said Phillip Adams, managing director at PHABRIX. "Our latest tools offer effective signal compliance and quality control testing as broadcasters undertake major transitions from SDI to IP and from HD to UHD, as well as from SDR to HDR."



PHABRIX's Qx 12G provides IP, UHD, and HDR/WCG generation, analysis, and video/audio monitoring. A high-performance IP toolset includes a decapsulator with Packet Interval Timing (PIT) analysis for network traffic monitoring, as well as a unique IP encapsulator and Packet Profile Generator (signal generator) for stress-testing video networks. Users can quickly analyse video network traffic related to ST 2022-6 and the upcoming release of ST 2110 to determine the cause of typical problems, such as packet congestion, packet loss, and jitter.



For 4K/UHD testing, Qx 12G also offers ultra-fast 12G-SDI eye and jitter analysis, with RTE™ technology instantly highlighting any SMPTE compliance issues. Additional capabilities include 32-channel audio generation/embedding and test automation.



The comprehensive HDR and WCG toolset accelerates workflows with enhanced visualization and analysis of UHD and HD content. The HDR/WCG tools include a signal generator, CIE chart, vectorscope, and waveform. A programmable HDR heat-map can highlight key luminance zones to assist with adjusting the brightness of a picture.



For applications demanding a portable solution, PHABRIX is extending the IP support for its Sx TAG handheld analyser/generator to include ST 2022-6 and ST 2110 decapsulation/encapsulation, in addition to 3G/HD/SD-SDI, optical SDI, HDMI, and analogue. Designed for rapid fault-finding and compliance testing, the Sx TAG can also be used in remote locations with monitoring over a network.



The Sx TAG's rich toolset includes a multiformat waveform and vectorscope, and users can perform video monitoring using a built-in display plus 16-channel audio monitoring. An intuitive, colour-coded interface speeds testing workflows, and operation with mains or battery power provides versatility on the move.



See www.phabrix.com for further information about PHABRIX's test and measurement range.



Photo Caption: PHABRIX's Qx 12G IP, UHD, and HDR Media Analyser/Generator



Photo Caption: PHABRIX will highlight IP support for its Sx TAG portable generator/analyser at Inter BEE 2017.



