PHABRIX to Highlight SMPTE ST 2110 IP and HDR Test Solutions at 2017 NAB Show New York

BERKSHIRE, U.K. — Oct. 4, 2017 — PHABRIX today announced that it will highlight SMPTE ST 2110 IP and High Dynamic Range (HDR) test solutions at 2017 NAB Show New York (Oct. 18-19) in booth N671 with AVBB, its master distributor in the Americas. PHABRIX will showcase its hybrid IP/SDI Qx rackmount and Sx portable ranges, as well as the advanced Rx line.



"By offering media analysis and monitoring for both IP and SDI environments, we're supporting broadcasters as they transition from SDI and hybrid SDI/IP operations to the fully IP-based infrastructure and workflows of the future," said Neil Sharpe, head of marketing at PHABRIX. "IP and HDR have been at the heart of PHABRIX's product development, and we're looking forward to showcasing the latest capabilities at NAB Show New York."



The Qx range offers IP, 4K/UHD, and HDR/wide colour gamut (WCG) generation, analysis, and video/audio monitoring. It provides fast access to all the advanced, hybrid IP/SDI instruments required for transitioning to the next generation of video formats. The high-performance IP toolset is designed for SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022-6, and includes packet interval timing (PIT) analysis for rapid diagnosis of packet congestion, packet loss, and jitter. There's also a unique packet profile generator (signal generator), which can create different packet interval profiles to simulate IP congestion conditions.



PHABRIX is enhancing the IP support of its Sx TAG portable generator and analyser to include SMPTE ST 2110 as well as 2022-6 decapsulation/encapsulation, in addition to 3G/HD/SD-SDI, optical SDI, HDMI, and analogue. Designed for rapid fault-finding and compliance testing in broadcast systems, the Sx TAG can be used for applications demanding mobility, as well as for operation in remote locations with monitoring over a network.



Its rich toolset includes a multiformat waveform and vectorscope, and users can perform video monitoring using a 16:9 screen plus 16-channel audio monitoring. An intuitive, colour-coded interface speeds testing workflows, and operation with mains or battery power provides versatility on the move.



PHABRIX will also feature the advanced Rx 2000 rackmounted analyser/generator, which offers rapid fault diagnosis with video capture and remote access, as well as ultra-flexible layouts with up to 16 instruments per monitor.



About PHABRIX

PHABRIX is a world leader in broadcast test and measurement, with a full range of portable and rackmount systems for rapid fault diagnosis, compliance monitoring, and product development. Technology strengths include IP video stream generation and analysis, advanced HDR/WCG visualization, and ultra-responsive physical layer analysis. The product portfolio includes the top-of-the range Qx 12G for hybrid IP, 4K/UHD, and HDR/WCG signal generation, analysis, and video/audio monitoring. The advanced, rackmount Rx range provides fast intermittent fault diagnosis in 3G/HD-SDI environments, using video capture and remote access. For applications demanding ultra-portable instruments, the company also offers the award-winning Sx range. PHABRIX maintains its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in the UK. www.phabrix.com



Photo Caption: PHABRIX is adding SMPTE ST 2110 support to the Qx generator/analyser range.



Photo Caption: PHABRIX will highlight SMPTE ST 2110 IP support for its Sx TAG portable generator/analyser at the 2017 NAB Show New York.



