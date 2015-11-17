Peru Telefónica Deploys ChyronHego's Next-Generation Channel Branding System for New Promo Channel

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Nov. 16, 2015 -- Telefónica del Peru, the country's largest provider of telecommunications and pay TV services, has chosen ChyronHego's Channel Box Prime for the launch of an all-new promotional channel on its Movistar TV network. In the first deployment of Channel Box Prime, Movistar TV has replaced a formerly manual, labor- and time-intensive process with a completely automated channel that displays the current programming schedule for the entire Movistar TV service offering.

Working with Telefónica Media Networks and partner Zer Digital, ChyronHego developed a customized and fully automated workflow built around Channel Box Prime that integrates seamlessly with the network's traffic and scheduling systems. As the playout engine for the new 24-hour promotional channel, the ChyronHego system uses the traffic and scheduling data to display up-to-the-second programming information for every broadcast channel in the Telefónica Media Networks TV service. With separate crawls for programs currently airing and programs scheduled for later in the day, the system also feeds a video window with specially produced content that highlights upcoming programs, including on-air talent and promotional trailers.

"With ChyronHego's new channel branding system, we have been able to completely streamline and automate a process that took many person-hours previously, and without any loss of quality in fact the production value is better than ever," said Hercilio Ravettino, operation manager, Telefónica Media Networks. "The ChyronHego team delivered a product that is not only highly informative but great-looking, and they did it in record time. We're so pleased with the new channel that we're looking at it as a model for deploying similar promo channels across our Latin American organization and throughout the world."

The new promotional channel, which went live to air on May 4, is available to all Movistar TV cable and satellite subscribers throughout Peru and will soon be extended to the network's online streaming services and second-screen applications.

"Channel Box Prime is our next-generation channel branding system that offers the broadcast industry's fastest and easiest solution for delivering bold, data-driven branding elements such as automated promos, up-to-the-minute headlines, sports scores, financial data, and weather reports," said Aldo Campisi, vice president for Latin America, Caribbean, Spain, and Portugal at ChyronHego. "Peru Telefónica is the ideal customer for demonstrating the sheer power of automated channel branding and playout based on Channel Box Prime. We look forward to our continued partnership as the company expands the promo channel model to other markets in the Telefónica global ecosystem."

More information about the full ChyronHego product family is available at www.chyronhego.com.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news and sports production. Joining forces in 2013 with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB(TM) player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

Social Media

Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/chyronhego

Twitter: http://twitter.com/chyronhego

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron

YouTube:http://www.youtube.com/user/chyronmelville

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.