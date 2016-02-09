Peoria TV Flawlessly Transitions to HD, File-Based Workflow With NVerzion Automation and Video Server Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY -- Feb. 9, 2016 -- NVerzion(R) a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that Peoria TV, the government access television channel run by the City of Peoria in Arizona, has successfully transitioned to an entirely file-based, HD workflow after choosing to deploy a comprehensive automation solution from NVerzion. Peoria TV is using NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) platform and CloudNine(TM) cloud-based video server to streamline a variety of critical tasks, such as recording, HD upconversion, scheduling, playback, data transfers, and more. Based on a flexible, scalable architecture, NVerzion's solution boosts the station's operational efficiency, reducing CAPEX and OPEX and ensuring a high-quality presentation for viewers.

"During the HD migration planning phase, we knew we wanted to upgrade our old automation system to meet our improved quality requirements. As Peoria TV ushered in a new era of digital TV, finding a future-proof automation solution became essential," said Eric Rodriguez, video production and operations specialist at Peoria TV. "After collaborating with other city governments in Arizona, we chose NVerzion's CLASS automation and CloudNine server based on the solution's easily adaptable and highly intuitive user interface, and high level of reliability and flexibility. These features, combined with exceptional customer service that we received from NVerzion, paved the way toward a seamless HD transition."

Prior to migrating to an all-HD workflow, Peoria TV copied all of its legacy SD files to the new CloudNine video server. By seamlessly upconverting the SD assets into the 1080i format, CloudNine enabled viewers to enjoy all content in crystal-clear HD resolution. NVerzion's CloudNine video server also reduces the City of Peoria's infrastructure and maintenance costs. Utilizing CloudNine, the station can simultaneously record and play out new audio and video content, as well as legacy content, without worrying about file format compatibilities.

NVerzion's CLASS platform is built upon an open architecture that allows Peoria TV to control third-party equipment, including a Grass Valley router. Based on modular architecture, CLASS guarantees the integrity of Peoria TV's on-air presentation by eliminating any single point of failure within the broadcaster's file-based workflow. The station can easily add more features, as well as support its public safety and educational channels in the future, by leveraging the flexible, scalable nature of CLASS.

"The City of Peoria was looking for a flexible and reliable software-based automation solution to control its entire workflow, from live recording to scheduling and content data management," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "Integrating a channel-in-a-box system would necessitate a complete re-engineering of Peoria TV's master control operations, and that is not ideal. Instead, our CLASS and CloudNine solutions fit seamlessly into the existing workflow, working with third-party systems so that the City was able to get content on-air faster, cheaper, and easier than before. The fact we can support legacy file content, as well as export the legacy automation system database into the NVerzion system, plays a huge role in enabling our customers to make a smooth transition to the new system."

More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

