Pegasus3 SYMPLY EDITION Is Now Available

TORRANCE, Calif. -- Dec. 20, 2016 -- Symply, Inc., a global provider of high-performance digital storage solutions, announced today that the Promise Technology Pegasus3 SYMPLY EDITION RAID storage system is now available. This jointly developed Promise and Symply, Inc., desktop RAID solution features lightning-fast 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt(TM)3 performance, full RAID protection, and the powerful SymplyGO storage management suite. This next-generation desktop system is the perfect solution for creative professionals generating high-resolution video and rich media content on Mac and Windows systems.

The Pegasus3 SYMPLY EDITION is available in three models: the Pegasus R4, Pegasus R6, and Pegasus R8, delivering four, six, and eight drive configurations of RAID storage. Each system is tested, performance tuned, and will be ready to go right out of the box for desktop users, such as the all-new Apple MacBook Pro(R), with a 1m 40 Gb/s Active Thunderbolt(TM)3 cable. The inclusion of dual Thunderbolt(TM)3 port enables high-speed connectivity at throughput rates up to 40 Gb/s -- twice the speed of Thunderbolt(TM)2 -- as well as the ability to connect up to six daisy-chained devices.

"We are constantly working to transform the way creative professionals work, providing them with one of the fastest and easiest to use desktop RAID storage systems on the market," said Alex Grossman, president and CEO of Symply, Inc. "Now that the Pegasus3 SYMPLY EDITION is available, users of the all-new MacBook Pro can realize its full power and start transitioning toward larger, shared creative user workflows to speed up content creation."

The Pegasus3 SYMPLY EDITION includes a three-year warranty, tech support, and 24/7 online media and creative user support worldwide. The Pegasus3 SYMPLY EDITION lineup is available at select resellers, on the Apple online store (www.apple.com), and at select Apple Retail stores.

For more information, contact Symply, Inc., at sales@gosymply.com or call 1-866-38-SYMPLY (796759).

About Symply, Inc. (www.gosymply.com)

Symply, Inc. creates high-performance digital storage for media creators and content owners, from the single editor to an entire facility. As a privately held, employee-owned company with locations in Los Angeles, New York, and London, Symply blends intuitive, user-friendly software with rock-solid engineering to move storage from a need to a want.

