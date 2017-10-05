Pebble Beach Systems at NAB NY 2017

Weybridge, UK and Broomfield, CO., USA, October 5th, 2017 – At NAB NY 2017, on booth #N120, Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, will be addressing the needs of broadcasters who are looking to transition to a virtualized playout environment.

Visitors to the Pebble booth (#N120), will be able to discuss how they could benefit from the agility and flexibility of an all-IP world. Orca, Pebble's virtualized playout solution has been designed to help centralcast hubs, service providers, multi-channel operators, sports broadcasters and corporates easily deploy and host multiple channels in either a public or private cloud. The ability to deploy new channels in a matter of minutes at low cost makes Pebble's public cloud solution particularly suited to pop-up, event-based channels, comprehensive Disaster Recovery applications, and any instance where deployment agility is required.

Thanks to its recently-announced integration with the NDIÒ IP video standard, Orca can now deliver low-latency confidence monitoring, increasing its suitability for the playout of high value live, reactive channels and latency-sensitive applications. This new development removes the classic objection from operators that require instantaneous feedback when switching live events.

Because modern playout workflows require agile, responsive methods of interaction at any time of day or night, Pebble’s Lighthouse – a web-based remote management and monitoring dashboard for the Marina automation environment – enables operational staff and engineers both inside and outside the broadcast facility to quickly and easily design, edit, launch and decommission Orca virtual IP channels on the fly.

Lighthouse extends the reach of staff with standard browser interfaces so that status and corrective actions are just seconds away, even outside the control room. For users with control privileges, accessing and controlling a channel from any location with Lighthouse makes unattended operation safe, and worry-free for senior staff.