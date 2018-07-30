Pebble Beach Systems Demonstrates Integration with Singular.Live Cloud-based Graphics on its Orca Virtualized Playout Platform

Weybridge, UK, July 30, 2018 – At IBC 2018, on booth 8.B68, Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, will demonstrate the integration of Singular.Live cloud-based graphics with its virtualized playout solution, Orca. For cloud-based virtual channels, graphics can present unique challenges. Pebble’s Orca supports multiple graphics packages from 3 parties giving broadcasters a range of choices to fit their workflow requirements.

Singular.Live is an HTML5 graphics authoring platform which allows designers to create, control and play out broadcast quality graphics from a standard web browser. It is entirely cloud based and requires no software or dedicated hardware. Singular.Live was founded by experienced broadcast graphics professionals and includes an expanding library of over 70 graphics packages and widgets.

Stuart Wood, Technical Product Specialist at Pebble Beach Systems comments, “The Singular.Live platform is both powerful and intuitive, and this new integration enables us to demonstrate the benefits of using a cloud-based graphics solution alongside an Orca software-defined channel. Overlaying real time HTML5 graphics with content derived from Pebble’s Marina automation playlist, or from moderated social media feeds and other online data sources becomes easy. With Marina controlling the timing of the graphics, these can be scheduled from traffic, or the manual control interface can be used by a studio during a live event.”

The integration allows for multiple HTML5 render instances to be used in the same ‘pipeline’ or channel configuration to suit multiple applications. For example, the branding can be different on a broadcaster’s OTT platform and linear channels but can use the same triggers and data from Pebble’s Marina automation system. Marina can also trigger ‘client-side’ graphic branding/advertising for online streaming to display personalized graphics which can be interactive, helping to further drive viewer engagement.