Pebble Beach Systems Appoints Former Senior Principal Engineer for Avid/Sundance Digital, Sean Pendleton

Appointment underscores Pebble Beach Systems' commitment to developing automation products that help stations migrate from legacy systems

Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced the appointment of Sean Pendleton as Senior Software Developer. In his new position, Sean is responsible for the design and implementation of software workflows, recruiting engineering talent, and helping support US-based customers.

A senior engineer with fourteen years' experience in the broadcast automation industry, Pendleton brings in-depth knowledge of broadcast workflows, standards, protocols, and mission critical requirements for automation systems. Prior to joining Pebble Beach Systems, Sean was the Principal Engineer for Avid Fastbreak —the automation system Avid acquired when they purchased Sundance Digital in 2006.

"The Sundance Digital/Avid Fastbreak automation system was very successful for many years, a testament to Sean and his team. He is well known and respected in the industry and his appointment demonstrates our commitment to developing our market leading automation products to being the natural choice for centralcasting applications and stations looking to migrate from legacy systems," commented Eric Openshaw, General Manager of Pebble Broadcast Systems.