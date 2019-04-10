PCCW Media Selects Harmonic SaaS for Unified Next-Gen IPTV and OTT Service Delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif. — April 7, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that PCCW Media, a leading fully integrated multimedia and entertainment group of PCCW Limited based in Hong Kong, is using Harmonic's VOS® Cluster SaaS for its Now TV, now Player and Now E services. By providing PCCW Media with a unified solution for IPTV and OTT content preparation and delivery, VOS Cluster cloud-native media processing software speeds up the time to market for new services. The Harmonic solution also assures a high-quality viewing experience on every screen for PCCW subscribers.

"We wanted to simplify the way we prepare and deliver video content for our IPTV and OTT platforms; but even more than that, we wanted a solution to help us migrate to new streaming formats and reduce our storage usage," said Belinda Chan, Head of Technology at PCCW Media. "Harmonic's VOS Cluster SaaS transforms traditional video preparation and delivery architectures. Together with the company's robust 24/7 support, the VOS Cluster SaaS meets all of our requirements for efficiency, agility and cost savings."

PCCW Media is using Harmonic's VOS Cluster SaaS for a wide range of functionalities, including VOD transcoding, catch-up TV, live-to-VOD media processing, packaging and origin server capabilities. Unifying the entire media processing chain, from ingest through delivery, the cloud-native application allows PCCW Media to run simpler, leaner operations and offer innovative services with a short turnaround time.

"Being infrastructure independent and highly scalable, our VOS Cluster SaaS enables operators to act swiftly, launching new offerings in hours as opposed to months," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC, at Harmonic. "The VOS Cluster solution is the X-factor behind PCCW Media's Now TV, now Player and Now E services, reducing capex and opex unlike any other solution, while delivering a superior-quality viewing experience."

