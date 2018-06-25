PCCW Media Limited Delivers Live UHD HDR Coverage of World-Class Sports Events with Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif. — June 25, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, today announced that PCCW Media Limited, the multimedia and entertainment subsidiary of PCCW Limited based in Hong Kong, is delivering 4K live coverage of world-class sports events using an UHD HDR solution from Harmonic. Now TV, one of the world's largest commercial deployments of IPTV and Hong Kong's largest pay-TV provider, is relying on Harmonic’s UHD HDR solution to deliver pristine video with superior bandwidth efficiency to viewers during one of the world’s largest soccer competitions, taking place in Russia June 14 to July 15.

“PCCW Media Limited is making television history in Hong Kong by broadcasting all 64 soccer matches in live UHD HDR,” said Kevin Chu, Assistant Vice President of Broadcast Engineering at PCCW Media Limited. “We chose Harmonic as our technology provider based on its ability to provide an end-to-end solution and a crystal-clear UHD HDR high-resolution experience at the lowest possible bitrates. Having partnered with Harmonic for many years, we are excited to transport viewers to an entirely new immersive world during this year’s soccer tournament and other premiere sports events in the future.”

Harmonic’s ViBE CP9000 contribution solution, Electra platform for live UHD HDR video processing and RD9000 UHD HEVC contribution decoder provide superior video quality, maximize bandwidth efficiency and simplify operations for PCCW Media Limited’s partners.

“This year’s soccer tournament is action-packed and dynamic — the perfect environment for showcasing HDR,” said Tony Berthaud, Vice President of Sales, APAC, at Harmonic. “Harmonic is at the forefront of UHD HDR technology and is proud to collaborate with our long-term customer PCCW Media Limited on this groundbreaking event, which leverages the latest innovations in contribution encoding, live media processing and HEVC decoding.”

