Path 1 Improves Video Delivery Over the Internet With New PiXiE Player MPEG-DASH Decoder

Professional, Web-Based Decoder Brings Simplicity and Efficiency to the Distribution of Live and On-Demand Content by Supporting the New MPEG-DASH Standard

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- April 7, 2015 -- At the 2015 NAB Show, booth SU10121, Path 1, a leading global provider of IP video transport, will launch the PiXiE Player, a professional, software-based Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (MPEG-DASH) decoder, as the newest member of its content delivery solutions family. The PiXiE Player guarantees robust performance for occasional use or 24/7 long-haul video service. When combined with Path 1's popular PiXiE-E1 encoder, the PiXiE Player provides operators in the broadcast, enterprise, and house of worship markets with an end-to-end, MPEG-DASH-based solution for delivering high-quality live and on-demand video content over the Internet, increasing operational efficiencies and cost savings.

"The MPEG-DASH standard is revolutionizing video distribution by combining the best features of existing proprietary streaming protocols into a single, unified delivery format," said Bart Schade, president and CTO of Path 1. "Making the PiXiE Player a truly professional software decoder, as opposed to an open source solution, was a conscious decision of Path 1 that enables customers to fully take advantage of the benefits provided by MPEG-DASH."

The PiXiE Player features a simple Web user interface (UI) that can be viewed on PCs, smartphones, and tablets, making it easy for operators to monitor primary distribution feeds from any remote location. In addition, the PiXiE Player UI can be accessed via Path 1's PiXiE encoder or embedded directly onto an organization's internal video portal with only a few lines of HTML code to maximize the efficiency of OTT distribution workflows. Operators only need to encode video content once before passing it on to the PiXiE Player for simultaneous distribution to the Web and affiliate HD-SDI workflows. This results in dramatic cost savings for operators while providing end users with a faster, higher quality streaming experience.

The MPEG-DASH decoder is ideal for applications where Internet congestion problems exist. Leveraging the MPEG-DASH adaptive bitrate technology, the PiXiE Player ensures a smooth end-user experience by choosing the highest video quality based on network conditions. Through its intuitive Web UI, the PiXiE Player guarantees smooth integration into any professional video operation.

All of Path 1's PiXiE products comply with the MPEG-DASH and H.264 AVC compression standards to ensure compatibility. As a founding member of the MPEG-DASH Industry Forum, Path 1 is proud to contribute to this important standards initiative.

More information about the PiXiE Player and the company's other products is available at www.path1.com.

About Path 1

A division of IP Video Networks, Inc., Path 1 is the leading IP video gateway provider for broadcasters and service providers. In 2001, Path 1 successfully pioneered one of the first documented SDI-over-IP backhauls across the United States, and in 2002, introduced the 1410MX product to the cable/MSO market, becoming an industry leader in video-on-demand IP multiplexing. Since then, Path 1's network processor-based platform has been the subject of an Intel(R) case study and the basis for several successful video-on-demand and broadcast-quality MPEG/IP gateways. Utilizing Path 1 gateways, broadcasters and service providers around the world are able to transmit professional television content on the most demanding networks. More information is available at www.path1.com.

Image Caption: Path 1 PiXiE Player