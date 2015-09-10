Paralinx Announces Next Generation Wireless Video System

IBC 2015, Stand E55, Hall 11

Amsterdam, Netherlands (9 September 2015) - Paralinx today announced Ace, a compact and affordable point-to-point wireless monitoring system that fits perfectly with the run-and-gun nature of today's filmmaking environment. The first glimpse of the all-new Ace will be at the IBC trade show in the Vitec Group booth (11.E55).

Ace offers numerous improvements over Paralinx's original Arrow product line, including improved signal robustness and a tougher physical design. The Ace transmitter and receiver units feature a lightweight, rugged enclosure made from ABS plastic and aluminum, and deliver uncompressed HD video over a maximum range of 300 feet (100m).

"With Ace, our goal is to provide a professional wireless system that camera operators, focus pullers, and directors can integrate into their setups with the smallest and lightest possible footprint, while keeping the price point accessible," said Greg Smokler, general manager of Paralinx.

Shipping this month in either SDI or HDMI models, the Ace transmitter and receiver are both designed to accommodate a wide range of accessories. With threaded inserts built directly into the chassis, the end-user can mount a variety of small battery plates to the unit.

Ace SDI systems are priced at US$1799.95 (€1649.95) and HDMI systems are priced at $1299.95 (€1199.95). Additional SDI receivers are US$949.95 (€889.95) and HDMI receivers are US$749.95 (€699.95).