Panama's Comunidad Apostólica Hosanna Church Selects LynTec Power Sequencing and Lighting Control

LENEXA, Kan. — Dec. 19, 2017 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, announced LynTec's MSP Series Sequencing Panelboard and LCP Lighting Control Panelboard were installed at Comunidad Apostólica Hosanna (CAH) church in Panama. The LynTec panelboards' familiar Square D foundation enabled regional electricians to quickly install the panelboards, simplifying audio, video, and power sequencing and lighting control, and saving valuable wall space for the 5,000-seat facility.



"We couldn't have asked for a better system for managing, controlling, and protecting all the equipment upgrades we've made at CAH," said Randy Garabedian, senior AVL consultant at Michael Garrison Associates (MGA). "LynTec has really been the unsung hero of the production. The staff doesn't have to worry about how to turn things on or off, blowing things out, or components not communicating with other pieces of equipment in the chain because it's been sequenced improperly. They can run the sequence automatically and trust that everything will be protected and control the fixtures through one system. It makes a huge difference in their workflow — and with an operation this big, that's critical to the mission."



CAH church in Panama City is one of the most influential churches in Central America, with more than 12,000 attendees and a rich TV broadcast ministry. The organization recently renovated the auditorium and overhauled its aging AVL systems to better meet its robust live production and ministry needs. MGA designed a 5,000-seat facility that was fully supported with a powerful audio outfit, video walls comprising almost 400 displays, and production style lighting. With such a robust AVL system, sequencing and power management was paramount. MGA specified LynTec's MSP Series one-touch sequential system control and LCP lighting control panel board.



The MSP panelboard is specifically designed to provide power sequencing in a single panel using remote-controlled breakers manufactured by Square D, an internationally recognized standard in breaker panels. It features enough space to support almost any size project, and because of the familiar platform, regional electricians are familiar with how to install it within the existing space without any onsite commissioning — shaving off valuable time on the project and saving additional costs. The MSP offers a dedicated cabinet for isolated technical grounding, and comes with 200 percent neutrals to reduce neutral overheating caused by switch-mode power supplies. It also features bolt-on breakers as an option to traditional plug-on models, and can control one-, two, or three-pole breakers. Together, these features provide a cost-effective yet robust power management and control solution for the most complex jobs.



Within the same venue, MGA specified a LCP lighting control panel, which provides DMX 512 lighting control with controllable circuit breakers. This solution accommodates any number of DMX-controlled circuits to address project lighting needs, while saving valuable wall space when compared to traditional relay-based control systems. Circuits can be individually controlled or grouped into zones, according to design and facility needs.



"Providing reliable, simple power sequencing and lighting control internationally can be a headache," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "Our panels are designed to simplify every aspect of the project, from installation to user operation, even in large international projects such as CAH. This installation demonstrates our commitment to delivering control power solutions that are robust, simple, and can meet a wide scope of requirements."



