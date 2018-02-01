PAM2-IP Provides Audio and Video Monitoring of SMPTE 2022-6 and SMPTE 2110 Sources for Broadcasters Worldwide

Marlow, UK - February 1, 2018 - Recognising the need to support its customers as the industry migrates from traditional broadcast infrastructures to IP connectivity, TSL Productsproudly announces today a rapid uptake of its PAM2-IP monitoring unit, now shipping complete with support for 2022-6 infrastructures and 2110 capability.





More than 50 units have been delivered to distribution partners and broadcasters in the U.S., South America, EMEA and Eastern Asia. Customers include Zee TV in India, CCTV in China, where the units will be used in the master control and transmission systems at its new headquarters to cover the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, and BCE for use in its ground-breaking all IP facility at RTL City in Luxembourg.



"TSL Products' commitment to supporting emerging IP standards, such as AES-67, SMPTE 2022-6 and SMPTE 2110, gave us the confidence we needed in the PAM2-IP to provide the audio monitoring we required at RTL City," explains Costas Colombus, Director of Technology projects and Support at BCE. "Additionally, knowing that we could deploy the PAM2-IP in our new all-IP infrastructure without being forced to change our operational workflows was fundamental to our purchase decision."



Featuring dedicated ports for connection to existing Dante networks, whilst also providing compatibility with AES-67, customers looking to operate SMPTE 2022-6 or SMPTE 2110 networks can make use of two dedicated 10Gig/E network ports on the PAM2-IP.





The range is available in 1- and 2-RU configurations and retains the same features, functionality and user experience currently enjoyed by existing PAM1 and PAM2 users, with both SDI sources and 2022-6 multicast streams.





Maintaining a familiar user experience was a key requirement of the development process. Engineers can set the device to receive favourite 2022-6 multicast stream addresses and use defined pre-sets to switch between multiple 2022-6 sources directly on the front panel with a simple button push, making the transition from SDI to IP seamless for the operator.





Additionally, PAM2-IP units across a facility can be configured, controlled and monitored via a Web interface from a single desktop and now support Ember+ protocol for control by third party systems.





"The solutions we offer today are for both SDI and IP infrastructures. We understand that a key challenge for any audio solution is to create and present an operational experience that is both simple and intuitive, regardless of the method being used to carry audio through a broadcast facility," said Stephen Brownsill, audio product manager at TSL Products. "We offer unique monitoring and measurement devices, which meet the real needs of systems engineers and we value our customers as technology partners providing invaluable feedback that enables us to build constructive, practical enhancements."





About TSL Products

For over 30 years we have worked directly with the world's leading broadcasters and content creators to design, manufacture and market a range of broadcast workflow solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specialising in audio monitoring, broadcast control systems and power management tools, we ensure that our solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows to help our customers lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations.





About BCE

Broadcasting Center Europe (BCE) is a European leader in media services, system integration and software development in the areas of television, radio, production and postproduction, telecommunication and IT. With its extensive experience on the media market, our team provides high-quality services and will always find the solution that matches your project and budget. With more than 200 highly qualified and motivated people, BCE serves about 400 clients in various sectors, such as TV channels, radio stations, film distributors, producers, advertising companies, telecommunications operators and public services.