Globecast partners with SnifferCat to advance OTT monetization with automated dynamic ad insertion

Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has announced a partnership with SnifferCat Inc. to expand its OTT footprint by offering dynamic ad insertion (DAI), allowing customers to maximize OTT revenues. In doing so, Globecast is broadening its media management footprint by being able to offer customers comprehensive, automated DAI services.

Eddie Ferraro, Managing Director of Globecast Americas, said, “This partnership opens the doors for our customers to deploy automated dynamic ad insertion with no CAPEX infrastructure investments, letting them tap into what is potentially a billion-dollar market. We are delivering market-leading functionality with flexible and customizable deployment options and virtually no learning curve or software to install. In turn, this allows ROI to be maximized.”

With its patented dynamic ad insertion technology, SnifferCat has simplified and automated the process for preparing unmarked content for distribution and monetization across multiple OTT platforms. As a revenue sharing model, Globecast is offering SnifferCat’s automated, frame accurate, cue point detection for SCTE-35 tag inserts, enabling platform-agnostic dynamic ad insertion or overlay. It identifies breaks in OTT content, regardless of format or if it is VOD or live content, and then automatically inserts the correct tag for each distribution platform.

Based in Los Angeles, CA, SnifferCat’s server-side solution gives customers a single source view into their OTT activity across viewership, inventory and revenues. SnifferCat’s Live and VOD cloud services use modern, zero software footprint, scalable architecture. This means users can easily connect to content and centralize all outbound streams and data into a single solution.

The SnifferCat solution does not disrupt or add to existing workflows. Automated cue point detection and tagging increases opportunities to drive revenues while multi-source software allows for vendor rationalization across CMS, ad servers and CDNs. Customers can also easily program their VOD/live events with auto-detect and tagging with SnifferCat’s Scheduler product.

Tom Link, co-founder and CEO of SnifferCat commented, “Our product focuses on the most critical step in the OTT journey: automated cue point detection and tagging. This partnership with Globecast means that together, we’re bringing a turnkey global OTT solution to existing and future clients to create winning strategies within the marketplace.”

The technology will be on-show on Globecast’s booth at NAB with SnifferCat executives available: SU9910.