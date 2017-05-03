Osprey Video Signs With Wall Street Communications for Global PR and Content Marketing

SALT LAKE CITY -- May 3, 2017 -- Wall Street Communications today announced that video-capture-card pioneer Osprey Video has chosen Wall Street Communications as its agency of record. The agency is providing public relations and content marketing services aimed at increasing awareness of Osprey Video's brand and expanding its targeted reach around the world.



"Wall Street Communications' ability to create compelling content that can resonate with our broad audience is something we found unique. After talking with many agencies and sharing our company's vision for growth, the only company I trusted was Wall Street," said Scott Whitcomb, business development manager at Osprey Video. "Unlike other agencies, which sent proposals that were obviously templates, Wall Street Communications spent the time to understand our goals and the personalities within the organization, and to map out a strategy to succeed together. From day one, Wall Street has felt like part of our team. They've made it clear that they truly care about our success and that we are way more than just another client; we're a true partner."



Osprey Video's objectives in hiring an agency were threefold: Engage, educate, and enable channel partners to promote and sell its products; increase the number of OEM partnerships; and increase the number of technology partners. Those objectives represent a range of potential customers and partners that spans many industries in all parts of the world. To that end, Wall Street Communications is providing strategic media relations, writing, trade show/speaker support, and related services that tout the maturation of Osprey Video's product line and reinforce the company's position as a major player in both existing and new verticals.



"Osprey Video has been well-known and respected for its capture cards for many years. Now that the company has applied its proven technology to products that handle not just capture, but the entire video chain, it's poised to serve any video operation in any industry that wants single-vendor video delivery from a trusted company with a stellar reputation," said Chris Lesieutre, president of Wall Street Communications. "We're working diligently to target all the vertical markets that would benefit most from Osprey's full lineup -- and the companies that would make the best partners."



Wall Street Communications counts Calrec Audio, ChyronHego, Quantum, Riedel, SMPTE, Wazee Digital, and Utah Scientific among its clients. The agency takes its name from Wall Street in Salt Lake City, where it was founded in 1996. Among the first "virtual" agencies to be established, Wall Street Communications today combines its brick-and-mortar headquarters in Salt Lake City with satellite offices across the United States and in Central America and Europe.



Wall Street Communications offers business-to-business marketing communications services to technology companies and industry associations in the television, motion picture, and radio industries and related fields. With fundamental operating principles of accuracy, creativity, and integrity, the agency has a unique range of experience in promoting products, technologies, and services used in thousands of TV and video facilities worldwide. In business since 1996, Wall Street Communications maintains corporate headquarters in Salt Lake City and satellite offices in North America, Central America, and Europe. More information about Wall Street Communications is available at www.wallstcom.com.



