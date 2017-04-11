Osprey Video Expands Line of Products for Creating Complete Streaming and Broadcast Workflows

DALLAS -- April 11, 2017 -- In a major expansion of its lineup of end-to-end live-streaming workflow products that complement its flagship capture cards and hardware encoders, Osprey Video today announced the addition of 10 new range extender, multiviewer, converter, and video-capture products. The new products create end-to-end streaming-workflow solutions that help video operations of all types and sizes deliver the highest quality video affordably and reliably.



Osprey's video-streaming products are built for broadcast and video professionals with any budget to use in nearly every application or environment, whether it's a high-end studio or broadcast facility, a corporate or educational A/V department, or a mobile workflow looking to bring high-quality content to the masses. Instead of having to piece together products from multiple manufacturers, some with subpar quality standards, those users can combine Osprey products to create "all in" workflows that distribute live content via IP for online delivery -- all with the high quality for which Osprey Video is known.



This comprehensive product line will ensure compatibility across the entire streaming or broadcast workflow, with a full range of features and capabilities to address any video-delivery requirement -- from scaling and multiformat I/O to format conversion and fiber extension. In various combinations, the products are capable of ingesting and distributing video from a multitude of input combinations. By mixing and matching the products, operators can create reliable end-to-end workflows with everything they need and nothing they don't, making it possible to control costs while still delivering video of the highest possible quality.



"These new products are the culmination of our effort to offer our customers a complete line of ingest, conversion, and delivery tools that live up to the Osprey standard," said Scott Whitcomb, business development manager at Osprey Video. "No matter what your budget or your workflow requirements, we've got you covered with point-to-point solutions and support, all at a price that can't be beat for this level of quality."



The new streaming-solution products include:

- 3G-SDI fiber extender

- HDMI 2.0 fiber extender

- Mini 3G-SDI-to-HDMI converter

- Mini HDMI-to-3G-SDI converter

- Scaling 3G-SDI multiviewer

- Scaling 3G-SDI-to-HDMI converter

- Scaling HDMI-to-3G-SDI converter

- 3G-SDI-to-USB 3.0 video capture

- 3G-SDI-to-USB 3.0 video capture with SDI loopout

- HDMI 1080p60 USB 3.0 video capture



Osprey Video will demonstrate some of the new products at the 2017 NAB Show in booth SU12221. The complete line will be available in June.



More information about Osprey Video is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.



# # #

About Osprey Video

Osprey Video's premium video-capture technology has long driven mission-critical video delivery in industries ranging from broadcast, internet TV, and surveillance, to enterprise, government, and aerospace. Now the technology in its flagship capture cards and drivers is the foundation for its end-to-end line of live-streaming and encoding products, which allow customers to satisfy increasingly higher expectations for online video in all environments, including more traditional A/V environments such as education, corporate communications, and houses of worship. The company is continually expanding its product portfolio to meet customer demand for high-quality, reliable tools in ever-evolving video applications -- from video over IP to closed captioning, mobile streaming to 4K capture and distribution & and beyond. More information is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.



Visit Osprey Video at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth SU12221



Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/Osprey/Osprey-3G-SDIQuadSplitMultiViewer.png

Image Caption: Osprey Video 3G-SDI Quad Split Multi-Viewer



Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/Osprey/Osprey-3G-SDItoHDMIConverter.jpg

Image Caption: Osprey Video 3G-SDI to HDMI Converter



Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/Osprey/Osprey-HDMIto3G-SDIConverter.jpg

Image Caption: Osprey Video HDMI to 3G-SDI Converter