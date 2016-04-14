Osprey Video Announces Capture Card With Four Independent Input Channels for High-Density, SDI-Based Applications

DALLAS -- April 7, 2016 -- Osprey Video today announced the launch of the Osprey 840e video capture card. Built for customers who rely on SDI ingest in high-density applications, the Osprey 840e card features four independent, highly configurable input channels.

"One of Osprey Video's strengths is our ability to easily adapt our products to suit our customers' needs and budgets," said Roger Bieri, general manager, Osprey Video. "With the 840e, we created a more affordable card that lets our customers save money without sacrificing quality or density."

Each of the 840e's four inputs can accept video in three different formats -- SD-SDI, HD-SDI, and DVB-ASI MPTS/SPTS -- along with four stereo pairs of embedded SDI audio. All inputs are clock-independent, which is why each of them can ingest a different format. This versatility makes the 840e well-suited for SDI-based mobile streaming applications that involve ingesting and streaming from multiple sources, such as concerts or sporting events.

Like all Osprey 800 Series cards, the 840e comes standard with Osprey SimulStream(R), a feature that allows each input to produce multiple parallel output streams with completely independent settings for color space, cropping, scaling, closed captions, and overlays. Thanks to this capability, the 840e enables simultaneous delivery to multiple applications.

In the event of signal loss, the 840e card automatically replaces lost video with color bars and presents options for text overlay and audio tones. This feature guards against failure of downstream applications due to signal loss.

In terms of video preprocessing, the 840e handles functions such as VBI/VANC closed-caption extraction/on-screen rendering; scaling, cropping, deinterlacing, and inverse telecine; and vectorscope and lumascope readings.

The 840e card supports the Microsoft(R) DirectShow(R) API and Linux drivers, while an available Osprey SDK lets developers take full advantage of the driver capabilities in the Osprey 800e Series. Users can access additional audio options through the Osprey 800a audio-expansion card.

The 840e capture card is available now.

Osprey will demonstrate many of its renowned capture cards at the 2016 NAB Show in booth SU14207. More information about Osprey Video is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

# # #

About Osprey Video

Osprey Video's premium video-capture technology drives mission-critical video delivery in industries ranging from broadcast, Internet TV, and surveillance, to enterprise, government, and aerospace. As video has evolved and live streaming has become the key to global reach, Osprey Video has evolved with it. The technology in its flagship capture cards and drivers is the foundation for its live-streaming and encoding products, which allow customers to satisfy increasingly higher expectations for online video. The company is continually expanding its product portfolio to meet customer demand for high-quality, reliable tools in ever-evolving video applications -- from video over IP to closed captioning, mobile streaming to 4K capture and distribution & and beyond. More information is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Osprey/Osprey-840eCaptureCard.jpg

Photo Caption: Osprey 840e Video Capture Card

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Osprey Video Announces 840e Capture Card - http://goo.gl/DOLplo

Visit Osprey Video at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth SU14207