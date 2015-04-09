Orad’s New Artwork SeQuencer to Be Premiered at NAB 2015

April 9, 2015 --Orad will be premiering its new Artwork SeQuencer at NAB 2015 in booth SL6317. Ideal for studio productions, Artwork SeQuencer (ASQ) is a file-based clip & still playback server coupled with superior real-time graphics controlled from a single user interface. ASQ will be typically used for playback of transitions as well as playback of sequences and images onto studio displays.

ASQ provides all the expected functions of a clips-and-still store, including ingest from file, video and image capture from live feed, alpha preview, back-to-back playout with transitions, rundown creation; plus many additional features that make its integration in modern workflows quite easy:

Content tagging and cataloging for easy search and access

Possibility to be triggered by switchers or studio automation

Real-time graphics controlled from the same user interface

Streamed preview of the real output as well as preview of individual assets available as part of the user interface

In its full capacity, ASQ is equipped with up to six video channels, typically two input streams of video in and four streams of video out. ASQ supports all commonly used file formats and wrappers. It can host clips from different formats in the same playlist and can play clips back to back.

Streamlining the workflow, ASQ is fully compatible with all major newsroom systems, allowing journalists to select and preview the media before publishing it to the rundown. Playback of ASQ items can be triggered manually, from an external device such as switchers or studio automation, or from Orad’s SmartShot.

ASQ is fully redundant solution with hot swappable dual power supply, Raid protected hard drives, and dual network cards, all from a compact rack mounted 2U box. ASQ is equipped with eight TB of Raid protected storage with automatic copying and deletion processes.

