Orad Provides N1 - Adria News with a Complete Broadcast Solution

December 4, 2014 -- United Group, the Adria region’s largest cable with over 1.5 million viewers, has chosen Orad’s integrated solution for its CNN-affiliated N1 news channel. Orad’s solution includes video servers for playout, news graphics, and media asset management. N1 is using Orad’s solutions for its 24/7 news channel, which broadcasts out of its main studio in Belgrade and its studios in Zagreb and Sarajevo.

Orad’s complete solution covers the entire workflow from ingest to playout for both video and graphics. It offers a fast-turnaround digital workflow, which enhances production value and decreases time to air. In addition to relying on Orad’s server and graphics suite, N1 is able to integrate with third parties thanks to Orad’s media asset management solution.

“We are very pleased with our decision to use Orad’s broadcast solution. Not only does it provide the reliability, state-of-the-art technologies, and forward-looking approach we need, but Orad’s professional services team helped us integrate other technologies to Orad’s platforms, providing us with an efficient and comprehensive workflow,” says Rusmir Nefic, director of program and production at N1.

About N1

N1 is the first regional and national 24-hour news and current affairs platform (TV, web, mobile) broadcasting to over 20 million people in the Balkans. With production centers in Belgrade, Sarajevo and Zagreb, N1 is a CNN exclusive news channel affiliate.

N1 delivers information from the spot accurately and timely thanks to a professional team of journalists and editors, as well as advanced broadcast digital technology.

N1 is distributed through pay TV platforms across Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.

Launched in October 2014, N1 employs over 200 professional broadcast and web journalists producing news, informative, sports, entertainment and educational content.

N1 is owned by Adria Media, which is a member of the United Group of companies. Since March 2014, United Group is majority-owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm with headquarters in New York, and US 94.3 billion in assets under management. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is a co-investor in the company.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

