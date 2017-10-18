Optic Communications Launches Pay-TV Services With Espial Elevate in Under 90 Days

OTTAWA, Ontario — Oct. 18, 2017 — Transforming the viewing experience worldwide, Espial today announced that Optic Communications has launched a next-generation pay-TV service called Optic Hub powered by the Espial Elevate cloud Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. Optic Communications is a leading fiber-optic network provider serving residential and business customers in Kansas and Missouri. The Elevate cloud TV platform dramatically sped up the time to market for Optic Communications' new service, enabling the operator to provide an exceptional customer experience that includes wireless STB TV viewing and multiscreen TV.



"Optic Communications needed to bring a compelling video service to market very quickly. Beyond moving fast, our main requirement was to ensure excellent quality of experience with support for live TV, DVR, and OTT," said Nick Saporito, marketing and customer experience manager at Optic Communications. "We launched the Optic Hub service in less than 90 days, and the initial feedback from subscribers has been overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to bringing even more innovation to our consumers with the ongoing introduction of new devices, use cases, and monetization opportunities with the Espial Elevate cloud platform."



The Espial Elevate cloud TV platform enables Optic Communications customers to watch TV anywhere that is within WiFi range of the STB. Elevate answers the consumer demand for video anytime, anywhere, on any screen by delivering a rich user experience across STBs, mobile, and tablet devices, with the ability to remotely manage DVR scheduling and playback. Through its clean, modernized user interface, Elevate makes it easy for subscribers to discover and enjoy Optic Hub content. The Elevate platform's portal reporting and analytics capabilities provide valuable insights that allow Optic Communications to react to consumer usage trends.



"The Espial Elevate cloud platform enables operators to launch a high-quality video service rapidly and with minimal cost," said Michael McCluskey, vice president, product management at Espial. "Helping Optic Communications bring a customized video service to market so quickly is a testament to the overall flexibility of Elevate. The Elevate platform is picking up steam, with Optics Communications joining more than 40 other operators around the world who rely on the cloud platform to deliver transformative video services to their subscribers."



Espial will showcase the Elevate cloud-based SaaS video platform at the SCTE Cable Tec Expo, booth 959. More information about Espial can be found at https://espial.com.



# # #



About Optic Communications

Optic Communications traces its roots back to 1905 when its parent company, Columbus Telephone Company, was founded by a group of Kansas farmers. Since inception, the company has constantly kept ahead of the telecommunications industry in terms of technology advancement and today is expanding that innovation by way of a 100 percent Gigabit fiber-optic network throughout Southeast Kansas. From an electric vehicle fleet, to an entirely paperless operation, the company has technology ingrained in its DNA. www.optic-communications.com



About Espial

Espial is transforming viewing experiences worldwide by enabling video services at web speed and web scale. From immersive user experience and discovery solutions to advanced cloud-based platforms, Espial solutions help service providers manage, deliver and monetize video and entertainment services. Espial's customers span six continents, have deployed over tens of million devices, and are serviced through Espial's global sales, support and innovation centers across North America, Europe, and Asia. www.espial.com



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/Espial/171018Espial.docx



Photo Links: www.202comms.com/Espial/Espial-Elevate.jpg

Photo Caption: Espial Elevate Cloud-Based SaaS Video Platform



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Optic%20Communications%20@OpticCom...@Espial%20Elevate%20in%20Under%2090%20Days%20-%20https://goo.gl/qB94go