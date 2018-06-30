Ooyala’s Flex Media Platform Now Supports VR360, HEVC Streaming, and More with New Updates

Ooyala has added a new suite of advanced features and capabilities to OoyalaLIVE, its application for effortless creation, management, delivery and monetization of live streamed events and linear TV channels on any device.

With increasingly complex content formats and requirements, Turner’s technology and operations team needed a single platform to power their syndication workflows. Turner required greater visibility into campaigns and projects in order to manage, add and deliver content to new and existing partners quickly, and expand revenue opportunities.

The Flex Media Platform manages all campaigns, content, metadata and business rules, providing Turner with complete visibility into its operations, reducing manual tasks, saving time and freeing up resources. With the solution deployed in the cloud, Turner’s operation teams across the Asia Pacific region have seamless access and control anytime, anywhere.

“Our syndication business in the Asia Pacific region is both fast-changing and complex, requiring us to get content to our partners quickly and efficiently,” said James Crossland, Turner International’s Regional Vice President of Technology & Operations. “The Ooyala Flex Media Platform, with its flexibility and strong orchestration capabilities, allows our team to configure workflows according to our business rules and automate manual processes to reduce repetition and unnecessary delays.”

“Television companies today are dealing with accelerating complexities and time pressures in delivering content,” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. “We are delighted to partner with Turner, to streamline their media operations with the Ooyala Flex Media Platform, and to bring them cost savings and efficiencies. Together, we’re expanding their business with the same resources while increasing revenue from their partners.”

Ooyala, a leading provider of software and services that simplify the complexity of producing, streaming and monetizing video, developed the Flex Media Platform to connect the entire video content supply chain for broadcasters and content owners, from production to profit. The Flex Media Platform provides central workflows, shared metadata infrastructure and open APIs to integrate with existing systems and to provide a single source of truth for the content owners.

For Turner, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform keeps track of content that has been processed and archived so that newly on-boarded licensees can immediately receive content from Turner’s existing catalogue. This provides not only greater visibility, but also opportunities for rapid expansion.

“To be ready for tomorrow’s media and entertainment world, we must be agile and adaptable. We expect our technology solutions to be future-proof and scalable,” added Crossland.