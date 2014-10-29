Olympusat Telecom Partners With Viaccess-Orca, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Orange Group, to Offer New TV Everywhere Multiscreen Turnkey Solution

Leveraging Viaccess-Orca's Voyage - TV Everywhere Solution, Olympusat Enables Operators to Deliver Spanish-Language Content Anytime, Anywhere, on Any Screen to Subscribers Throughout North and South America

PARIS -- Oct. 29, 2014 -- Viaccess-Orca, part of the Orange Group, one of the leading telco operators worldwide and a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that Olympusat Telecom has chosen Viaccess-Orca's Voyage - TV Everywhere Solution to support its upcoming OTT multiscreen business-to-business (B2B) service. Olympusat Telecom is a division of Olympusat Holdings, one of the largest independent media companies that owns, operates, and represents more than 60 Spanish-language TV networks with over 10,000 hours of content. Olympusat's selection of Voyage follows a number of successful IPTV, OTT, and DTH deployments with leading operators, including Orange in France, Spain, Poland, and Romania.

As a key ingredient for its OTT solution, Olympusat Telecom will bundle its content preparation services with content from Olympusat Holdings and Viaccess-Orca's technology, providing operators with a single, end-to-end, cloud-based multiscreen solution designed to reduce operators' risk and the upfront investment required to launch a multiscreen service. Utilizing Voyage's unified service delivery platform (RiGHTv) and content discovery solution (COMPASS), operators can deliver a variety of Spanish-language content, including live television, catch-up TV, and video-on-demand (VOD), to subscribers on any screen. Olympusat Telecom will also use Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel and Connected Sentinel Player to ensure secure content distribution.

Olympusat Telecom's OTT multiscreen service offering will initially be available throughout North and South America. It will be the first live and VOD Spanish network available on Microsoft Xbox.

"Our new TVE and OTT service will enable MSOs and telco operators in the Americas to strengthen their current offering and drive the growth of broadband connectivity to end-user on a low OPEX model," said Austin Powers, president at Olympusat Telecom. "The partnership with Viaccess-Orca, part of the Orange Group, promises to be yet another important milestone for our company."

"Currently, Olympusat engages more than eight million viewers a day with its premium Spanish-language offering. To provide those customers with the ultimate entertainment experience, we needed a cloud-based TV Everywhere solution that optimizes content discovery, recommendations, and service delivery," said Tom Mohler, CEO at Olympusat. "Viaccess-Orca provides us with an end-to-end solution that is affordable and reliable."

Viaccess-Orca's Voyage supports all types of TV and video service delivery modes (e.g., OTT, IPTV), consumer devices (e.g., TVs, PCs, STBs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles), and business models (e.g., subscription, pay-per-view, etc.), enabling Olympusat's customers to seamlessly deliver OTT multiscreen content to millions of subscribers. By unifying service delivery, Voyage allows Olympusat's customers to focus on rolling out multiscreen services, while increasing cost savings and operational efficiencies, thereby speeding up the rollout of additional offerings. Voyage provides Olympusat with a unified backend and a comprehensive set of tools for content management, business management, content security, and content discovery and personalization, enabling them to quickly respond to market challenges.

"Partnering with Olympusat on this project further establishes Viaccess-Orca as a market leader for TV Everywhere solutions and marks another major OTT deployment for our company," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "Olympusat's expertise in service delivery and content preparation combined with Viaccess-Orca's innovative technology and vast experience in launching pay-TV and OTT multiscreen services results in a win-win situation for operators and Spanish-language television viewers, who will be able to receive engaging content on every screen."

