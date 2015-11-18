Olympusat Telecom Launches VEMOX(TM) OTT Multiscreen Turnkey Solution Powered by Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Nov. 17, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Olympusat Telecom, a division of Olympusat Holdings, the leading distributor of Spanish-language networks in the United States, has deployed a video infrastructure solution from Harmonic to support its new VEMOX(TM) OTT multiscreen turnkey services for B2B applications. Through a high-density, scalable and flexible architecture, Harmonic's ProStream(R) 9100 with ACE(R) stream processor and transcoder, ProMedia(R) Package multiscreen stream packager and NMX(TM) Digital Service Manager enable Olympusat Telecom customers to deliver more than 100 live TV channels and over 5,000 hours of VOD content to subscribers across the United States and Latin America. The system provides advanced features, such as live seven-day catch-up TV, with industry-leading video quality and low total cost of ownership.

"Olympusat Telecom currently offers more than 5,000 hours of Spanish-language TV content, more than any other video distributor in the world. To make our channels available anytime, anywhere and on any device, we needed a video infrastructure provider with a proven OTT multiscreen solution that offers broadcast-level reliability and support for advanced features such as live seven-day catch-up TV," said Austin Powers, president at Olympusat Telecom. "Harmonic solutions are highly scalable and flexible, enabling our customers -- who are MSOs, satellite and telco operators -- to roll out OTT multiscreen services quickly, affordably and with superior video quality."

Olympusat Telecom is using the ProStream 9100 with ACE stream processor and transcoder to support a variety of complex digital processing applications, including any-to-any audio and video transcoding as well as live adaptive streaming. Optimized for OTT multiscreen distribution, the ProStream platform enables Olympusat Telecom to transcode up to 20 SD or HD multiscreen inputs, while outputting up to 80 profiles and all audio codecs. By supporting all current broadcast and multiscreen I/O formats, along with the scalability to accommodate future formats, ProStream 9100 with ACE allows Olympusat Telecom customers to deliver high-quality video to a wide range of devices, including TVs, PCs, smartphones and tablets.

The ProStream solution from Harmonic features an ultra-high-density architecture that dramatically reduces the rack space required to meet Olympusat Telecom's growing processing and transcoding requirements. Through the ProStream platform's modular audio/video processing modules and high-capacity IP processing cards, Olympusat Telecom can realize reduced power consumption, high reliability and simplified serviceability.

Harmonic's ProMedia Package -- a software-based, carrier-grade adaptive stream preparation system -- dramatically optimizes OTT multiscreen delivery by enabling Olympusat Telecom to prepare and secure high-value live Internet video services. ProMedia Package encapsulates and encrypts services to a variety of target ecosystems to support all major connected devices and mobile operating systems. Using the software-based solution, Olympusat Telecom can easily migrate to new formats as they emerge, while making a smooth transition toward IT-based infrastructure and cloud-based deployments.

The ProStream and ProMedia solutions are controlled by Harmonic's NMX video network management solution, which provides mass configuration, monitoring and automated redundancy in centralized or distributed architectures.

"The OTT multiscreen marketplace is heating up, making this the perfect time for Olympusat Telecom to launch VEMOX," said Doug Triblehorn, regional vice president for North America Broadcast, Harmonic. "Harmonic was chosen for this project because we offer best-of-breed technology proven to speed up service deployments, market-leading video quality and a strong reputation in the marketplace, with hundreds of successful OTT multiscreen deployments around the world."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Olympusat Telecom

Olympusat Telecom is a full-service communications provider that specializes in offering comprehensive content delivery and management solutions for both the enterprise and consumer customers. Olympusat Telecom's services include delivering cloud solutions, content distribution network services (CDN), IPTV multicast and unicast, secure ISP delivery, telecom services, video broadcast and streaming solutions.



Olympusat Telecom partnered last year with Viaccess-Orca, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Orange Group, to launch VEMOX, an Over-The-Top (OTT) OPEX-based solution offering 100 live SD and HD channels (70 Spanish language and 30 English language) in addition to more than 5,000 of hours of VOD content. Vemox is currently being offered to all MSO, satellite and telco operators and content providers in the U.S. and Latin America. Olympusat Telecom is a subsidiary of Olympusat Holdings, Inc., which owns, operates and distributes independent linear and non-linear programming networks to the cable, satellite, and telco industries, and is the leading distributor of Spanish-language networks in the U.S.



Olympusat has also established itself as a leader in the television and media space by experiencing tremendous growth and success through its 100+ brands and networks. Olympusat's top networks include Cine Mexicano, Sorpresa, Gran Cine and the newly introduced Ultra HD Plex, which provides the Hispanic audience, for the first time, with more than 11 High-definition (HD) Spanish-language movies, music, and entertainment channels.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

