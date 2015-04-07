OConnor Introduces New O-Rig 15mm Rod Support System

NAB 2015, Booth #C6025

Universal Hand-Held Support Rig Offers Flexibility Needed

for Accessorized Digital Cinematography

BURBANK, Calif. (April 6, 2015) - OConnor, a Vitec Group brand and premier provider of fluid heads, tripods and camera accessories for film and television production, will unveil its new O-Rig 15mm Rod Support System at NAB 2015. The versatile, hand-held support rig is perfectly suited to the a la carte configurations of today's accessorized digital cinematography. The O-Rig is designed to work with any camera/lens combination in 15mm LWS (Light Weight Support) configuration, including the latest offerings from Sony, Canon, Nikon, ARRI, AJA, JVC, Panasonic, Vision Research and RED. OConnor will showcase the newest addition to its award-winning lineup of camera supports and accessories at their NAB exhibit (Booth #C6025) in Las Vegas, which runs April 13-16.

OConnor's O-Rig is camera and lens agnostic, providing cinematographers maximum flexibility. Its new, proprietary universal baseplate enables quick and easy camera and lens changes. A height adaptor offers cover for all camera bodies, providing rotation of wide-angle filters, and increasing the lens coverage of OConnor's O-Focus follow focus unit. Uniquely crafted to deliver superior ergonomic performance, the O-Rig also allows users to effortlessly move from shoulder mount to tripod and back again.

"Whether our users need to bolt an increasing amount of equipment to their camera or they're looking to maximize their rig for as many configurations as possible, the O-Rig can support them," said Steven Turner, Product Manager for OConnor. "All of OConnor's products are engineered to meet the demands of today's challenging camera work, and now, more than ever, flexibility is key. We believe cinematographers, operators, and rental facilities will be pleased to have such a robust and durable solution from a trusted brand."

The O-Rig system is housed in a robust Storm Case, fitted with custom-cut, high-density foam. Each kit includes: an award-winning O-Grips handgrip system; an infinitely adjustable offset adaptor, which allows users to easily reposition camera viewfinders and provides comfort adjustments for shoulder pads; and a shoulder pad with hand-stitched leather construction and aluminum detailing, giving versatile positioning of rods through pad for optimizing counterweight, camera balancing, and body ergonomics. Individual elements within the O-Rig kit will also be available, and are compatible with other 15mm LWS accessories.

While the new O-Rig system delivers robust quality and ease of use, it was also designed with an eye towards the future. "The O-Rig is the definition of future proofing," added Turner. "As camera technology continues to evolve rapidly, cinematographers and operators cannot be locked in. They need adaptable solutions that allow them to change and grow, and the O-Rig delivers that versatility without comprising performance."

The O-Rig 15mm Rod Support System will be available worldwide in May. Customized shoulder rig packages, designed to support specific cameras, can be assembled upon request.

For more information, visit OConnor at www.ocon.com.