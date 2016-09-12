NUGEN Audio Unveils Latest Version of Acclaimed Halo Upmix

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 12, 2016 -- At IBC2016, NUGEN Audio today introduced a significant upgrade for Halo Upmix, the company's industry-leading plug-in for high-quality upmixing of stereo audio to surround sound. With the newest version, Halo Upmix now enables multichannel-to-multichannel upmixing, delivering new levels of versatility and significant time savings in the production of surround audio.

Available in Avid AAX, VST, and AU formats, Halo Upmix automates the creation of a stereo-to-surround, downmix-compatible upmix with unique center-channel management and spatial density controls. Halo Upmix combines several technologies, including frequency and time-domain energy distribution and neural network artificial intelligence, enabling producers to target various upmix goals including full stable surrounds, exact downmix matching, and/or full dialog isolation.

The latest version of Halo Upmix adds a brand-new set of algorithms for upmixing from multichannel audio (LCR, Quad (4.0), 5.0, 5.1, 7.0 and 7.1) to either 5.1, 7.1, or 9.1 (7.1.2). This expanded multichannel support means that Halo Upmix users have an even broader array of options for applying the tool's unprecedented capabilities to create high-quality surround upmixes. In addition, the new upgrade includes many other modifications designed to enhance user operability and finesse the interface customization process.

Earlier this year, NUGEN Audio introduced a 9.1 option for Halo Upmix that allows the introduction of a vertical dimension into the upmix, generating a 7.1.2 (Dolby® Atmos") bed-track-compatible upmix. The 9.1 option provides users with greater flexibility for high-quality archival restoration, content repurposing, post-production, and sound design.

"Since its launch at IBC2015, Halo Upmix has received widespread industry acclaim -- helping producers tackle a wide range of upmixing tasks easily and intuitively without compromising quality. And at this year's NAB Show, we became one of the first companies to introduce a 9.1 upmix option," said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "Now, with the new multichannel-to-multichannel features, Halo Upmix offers even greater support for audio professionals in surround production and provides the control and flexibility needed for surround upmixing at the highest level."

The multichannel-to-multichannel upmixing capability will be a free upgrade for existing Halo Upmix customers. Halo is priced at $499, and the 9.1 extension is $199.

At IBC2016 on stand 8.D56, NUGEN Audio will highlight the new version of Halo Upmix as well as Loudness Toolkit 2, the latest generation of the company's award-winning suite of loudness metering and correction tools. Consisting of the VisLM-H 2 loudness meter, LM-Correct 2 quick-fix tool, and ISL 2 true-peak limiter, Loudness Toolkit 2 now offers powerful workflow enhancements and upgrades that make it an even more valuable companion for users of nonlinear editors and digital audio workstations.

In addition, NUGEN Audio will showcase Site, a floating license system designed to enable faster and smarter license management for enterprise users of the company's line of audio upmixing and loudness tools. Designed for customers with 10 or more seats, Site leverages cutting-edge, dependable server-based licensing technology to streamline and centralize license management across a network. With per-seat licensing to suit networks of any size, Site offers a new level of convenience and efficiency for enterprise customers. Site is available for Halo Upmix and the components of the Loudness Toolkit 2.

Information about Halo Upmix and the complete NUGEN Audio product family is available at www.nugenaudio.com or by email: info@nugenaudio.com.

