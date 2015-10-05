NUGEN Audio Releases New DSP Version of VisLM-H2 Loudness Meter

LEEDS, U.K. -- Sept. 30, 2015 -- NUGEN Audio today introduced a new DSP option for its industry-leading VisLM-H2 visual loudness meter, targeted to users of Avid Pro Tools HDX systems. Leveraging advanced AAX DSP hybrid technology, VisLM-H2 DSP integrates seamlessly into the professional Avid HDX environment and optimally deploys Avid audio engine resources for the Pro Tools power user.

Joining ISL 2 DSP, NUGEN Audio's true peak limiter for HDX, VisLM-H2 DSP enables users to take advantage of the full capability of their NUGEN Audio loudness tools within the context of a highly optimized HDX environment.

"VisLM-H2 DSP completes our lineup of loudness offerings for HDX workstations," said Jon Schorah, creative director, NUGEN Audio. "With VisLM-H2 DSP, HDX users can handle loudness at their workstations in the fastest and smartest manner and gain maximum benefit from their HDX systems."

Existing VisLM-H2 users are eligible to upgrade to the DSP version for $99, and new users will be able to choose between the VisLM-H2 and the VisLM-H2 DSP version (now available at $449 and $549, respectively).

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/NUGEN_Audio_VisLM-H2_DSP_beauty_shot.png

Image Caption: NUGEN Audio VisLM-H2 DSP

