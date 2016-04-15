NUGEN Audio Releases 9.1 Option for Halo Upmix With Full Support for Dolby(R) Atmos and Overhead Positioning

LEEDS, U.K. -- April 12, 2016 -- At the 2016 NAB Show, NUGEN Audio will launch a new 9.1 option for the company s acclaimed Halo Upmix plug-in. Building on the groundbreaking algorithms that established Halo Upmix as a leading stereo upmix solution, NUGEN Audio will be among the first companies to introduce a 9.1 upmix option, which includes overhead positioning and generates a 7.1.2 (Dolby Atmos(R)) bed track-compatible upmix.

With this new extension, sound designers and post-production engineers can bring existing stereo content more easily into the breathtaking realism of a full Dolby Atmos mix. Dolby Atmos allows content creators to design mixes that will transport listeners with audio that moves all around them, including overhead. With an expanded and detailed visual interface, overhead positioning will be clear and intuitive.

This expansion to the capability of Halo Upmix is a timely introduction, as Dolby Atmos is now increasingly being integrated into cinemas, home theater systems, mobile devices, and UHD movie title releases. NUGEN Audio has worked closely with Dolby to ensure that this new 9.1 upmix solution serves to enhance surround post-production workflows worldwide.

"We have worked closely with the entertainment industry to develop an ecosystem of tools and workflows that meet the needs of sound mixers and editors, and we are delighted to see NUGEN Audio embrace Dolby Atmos in their award winning upmix plug-in," said Curt Behlmer, senior vice president, content solutions and industry relations, Dolby Laboratories. "This functionality showcases industry and consumer demand for next-generation audio experiences, and makes it easier for creative professionals to produce Dolby Atmos experiences for consumers around the world."

The Halo Upmix 9.1 option builds on several key NUGEN Audio technologies, which are based on frequency-domain and time-domain energy distribution and neural network artificial intelligence. Producers can target various upmix goals including full stable surrounds, exact downmix matching, or full dialog isolation. In addition to stem and group upmixing, producers can use Halo Upmix's center channel control and management to fine-tune a surround mix and to create intricate mixes when there is no access to the original stems. The solution's detailed center channel control includes NUGEN Audio's proprietary neural network-based dialog extraction, which can be applied in all upmix cases, from stereo to 5.1/7.1 and 9.1. The 9.1 extension adds an overhead positioning element using a similar highly visual interface to that which established Halo Upmix as a popular solution among post facilities.

"NUGEN Audio is glad to be working alongside Dolby, Avid, and other contributors to provide cutting-edge solutions for naturally extracted and expanded soundscapes or a full cinematic Dolby Atmos compatible upmix," said Jon Schorah, creative director, NUGEN Audio. "We re helping producers to tackle a wide range of upmixing tasks easily and intuitively without compromising quality."

Halo Upmix is immediately available at a list price of $499 for both OS X and Windows(R), with support for Avid AAX, AudioSuite, VST2, VST3, and AU formats. The new 9.1 upmix extension can now be purchased for $199 and is also available as a separate upgrade for existing Halo Upmix customers.

About Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos delivers moving audio--sound that can be precisely placed and moved anywhere in three-dimensional space, including overhead. It brings entertainment alive all around the audience in a powerfully immersive and emotive experience. Since its introduction in the cinema in 2012, Dolby Atmos has been embraced by all the major Hollywood studios, 15 Academy Award(R) winning directors, and 28 Academy Award winning sound mixers, among others. To learn more about Dolby Atmos, visit dolby.com/Atmos.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

NUGEN Audio Halo Upmix 9.1 Extension for Dolby Atmos

