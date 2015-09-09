NUGEN Audio Launches 'Site' Floating License System for Upmixing and Loudness Tools

LEEDS, U.K. -- Sept. 9, 2015 -- NUGEN Audio today introduced Site, a new floating license system designed to enable faster and smarter license management for enterprise users of the company's line of audio upmixing and loudness tools. Designed for customers with 10 or more seats, Site leverages cutting-edge, dependable server-based licensing technology to streamline and centralize license management across a network.

"With per-seat licensing to suit networks of any size, Site offers a new level of convenience and efficiency for our enterprise clients," said Jon Schorah, creative director, NUGEN Audio. "Site is ideal for film and television operations and educational institutions that currently have to manage and track individual plug-in license codes across the organization."

NUGEN Audio will initially make Site available for the following products:

- Halo Upmix, the company's new stereo-to-5.1/7.1 upmixer

- VisLM-H 2 loudness meter

- LM-Correct 2 loudness quick fix tool

- ISL 2 true peak limiter

- Loudness Toolkit 2

With Site, clients can share licenses of these products across computers, using a networked computer as a central license server to automatically allocate licenses on a per-seat basis when required for a session. In addition to new levels of efficiency for license administrators, this convenient process provides a transparent, seamless experience for the end operator -- eliminating activation time and saving countless hours of license installation, maintenance, and administration. Multiple users are able to access NUGEN Audio licenses simultaneously on any number of workstations. Once a session is closed, the license is automatically returned to the pool of available licenses on the licensing server.

The Site floating license system is offered as an option for enterprise-level customers with 10 seats or more, with "floating licenses" priced the same per client as traditional NUGEN Audio product licenses. The license server component of the Site system is available immediately from NUGEN Audio and its system integrators for $500. In addition, NUGEN Audio is including Site in a wide range of multi-seat pricing packages for large clients, including the recently announced Loudness Toolkit 2.

For more information on Site and other multi-seat pricing packages, customers may contact NUGEN Audio via email: site@nugenaudio.com. Additional information about the entire NUGEN Audio product family can be found at www.nugenaudio.com.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

