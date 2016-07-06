NUGEN Audio at IBC2016

IBC2016 Product Preview

NUGEN Audio

Sept. 9-13

Stand 8.D56

At IBC2016, NUGEN Audio will introduce its all-new audio batch file processing solution, AMB, together with a significant new upgrade of the company's Halo Upmix plug-in for upmixing stereo audio to surround.

NUGEN Audio AMB Processor

NUGEN Audio's AMB (Audio Management Batch) processor is a powerful new solution built on the concept of the company's award-winning Loudness Management Batch (LMB) processor. Through new features such as threaded algorithm processing and multiple processing threads that are addressable for simultaneous parallel handling of files and queues, AMB enables post facilities to speed workflows significantly and reduce delivery times.

With AMB, NUGEN Audio adds several customer-driven enhancements and capabilities that bring greater flexibility, operational scalability, and enhanced processing speed to the core system. AMB includes new customization features and several optional extensions that will allow customers to carry out an even greater range of audio-processing tasks. These features include a new upmix/downmix capability, an extension for the company's award-winning DynApt" technology for loudness-range targeting and content repurposing, and loudness management support for MXF or ProRes files.

Photo Caption: NUGEN Audio AMB Processor

Halo Upgrade Adds Multichannel-to-Multichannel Upmixing

At IBC2016, NUGEN Audio will introduce a significant upgrade of its acclaimed Halo Upmix software for upmixing stereo audio to surround. Available in Avid AAX, VST, and AU formats, Halo Upmix automates the creation of a stereo-to-surround, downmix-compatible upmix with unique center-channel management and spatial density controls. Combining several technologies, including frequency and time-domain energy distribution and neural network artificial intelligence, Halo Upmix enables producers to target various upmix goals, including full stable surrounds, exact downmix matching, and/or full dialog isolation.

The latest version of Halo Upmix adds a brand-new set of algorithms for upmixing from multichannel audio to higher channel counts, including LCR to 5.1, 5.1 to 7.1, and 7.1 to 9.1. The 9.1 option allows the introduction of vertical positioning into the upmix, generating a 7.1.2 (Dolby® Atmos") bed track-compatible upmix. This capability provides users with greater flexibility for high-quality archival restoration, content repurposing, post-production, and sound design.

Quote:

"We developed AMB in response to customer demand for increased flexibility, more processing power, and scalable access to expanded capabilities. With AMB, our customers will have access to a broader array of NUGEN Audio's award-winning processor technologies, all designed to radically speed up workflows. We encourage IBC attendees to visit our booth and hear more about our integrated services as a key provider of batch file audio-processing solutions."

-- Jon Schorah, Founder and Creative Director, NUGEN Audio

Company Overview

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

