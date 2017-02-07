NUGEN Audio at BVE 2017

At BVE 2017, NUGEN Audio will demonstrate the latest innovations in its industry-leading family of post-production and broadcast audio tools. On display will be an update of Halo Upmix, NUGEN Audio's award-winning 5.1, 7.1, and 9.1 upmixer. Also, for the first time at BVE, NUGEN Audio will showcase its AMB modular batch processor, a scalable loudness analysis, correction, and upmix solution.

BVE 2017

NUGEN Audio

Feb. 28-March 2

Stand K45

New: Halo Upmix Update -- Stereo-to-5.1/7.1/9.1 Upmixer

NUGEN Audio will demonstrate the latest update to Halo Upmix, the company's solution for upmixing stereo audio to 5.1/7.1/9.1 surround. The first product based on NUGEN Audio's proprietary new upmixing processes, Halo Upmix has received much critical acclaim since its launch. This update includes algorithmic improvements designed to enhance multichannel-to-multichannel mix and upmix adjustments using the Halo Upmix technologies to further enhance existing surround recordings.

New at BVE 2017 -- AMB Processor

AMB is a powerful new solution which radically expands on the concept of NUGEN Audio's industry-leading loudness management batch processing technology for high-speed audio loudness measurement and correction. AMB enables post-production facilities to speed workflows significantly and reduce delivery times for a range of different tasks, with separate modules available for upmixing and loudness management. AMB also offers new features including threaded algorithm processing and multiple processing threads that are addressable for simultaneous parallel handling of files and queues.

"Our loudness processing is the fastest in its class, offering a highly efficient and cost-effective batch-file solution that meets audio professionals' most demanding requirements," said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "AMB significantly increases these capabilities to give customers batch processing options for more of our award-winning, workflow-enhancing technologies."

AMB offers unprecedented scalability, allowing post-production facilities of all sizes to add the precise processing modules they need and tailor the system to their exact requirements. Examples include extensions to repurpose content for LRA or to process audio within MXF or .mov files. AMB comes standard with two watch folders/processing queues. If users need extra power and speed, the AMB Queue Expansion provides additional watch folders/processing queues. A total of up to 16 AMB Queue Expansions can be added.

As standard, the base AMB module includes two independent processing threads that optimize workflows by allowing two simultaneous processes to run in parallel. For even greater speed and efficiency, users can add the AMB Thread Expansion to activate additional processing threads up to a total of 16.

Company Overview

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

