NUGEN Audio at BVE 2016

At BVE 2016, NUGEN Audio will demonstrate the latest updates to its industry-leading family of post-production and broadcast audio tools. These include significant updates to the company's batch processing and offline loudness tools, developed to meet the latest standards and further ease the burden of loudness compliance. Also, new to BVE, is Halo Upmix, NUGEN Audio's award-winning stereo-to-5.1 or -7.1 upmixer.

LMB Processor: Updates for ProRes, MXF, and DynApt(TM) Extensions

For several years, NUGEN Audio has been building award-winning technology extensions for its Loudness Management Batch (LMB) Processor. These include the company's DynApt" loudness range targeting technology, which earned a commendation at the IBC Innovation Awards last year.

Several updates are immediately available for the LMB processor's extensions that help clients stay ahead of industry requirements for automated loudness analysis and correction. These updates include improved LRA correction speed for the DynApt Extension and wider file format support for the ProRes Extension, which now supports .MOV files using Version 2 descriptors and those with the LPCM format flag. Channel support for LMB Processor is now increased from 16 to 32 channels when advanced routing is used for both the MXF Extension and ProRes Extension. These updates will be available at no charge to current owners.

Adobe Premiere CEP Panel Support for Loudness Quick-Fix Tool, LM-Correct 2

NUGEN Audio will demonstrate a comprehensive new Adobe Premiere integration for its LM-Correct 2 loudness quick-fix tool. For the first time, Premiere Pro users will have LM-Correct at their fingertips to help them adhere to any worldwide loudness standard at up to 100 times faster than real time. This integration brings the same seamless loudness management workflow to Adobe Premiere that Avid users already enjoy with LM-Correct 2. Using Adobe's Common Extensibility Platform (CEP), NUGEN Audio has created a fully integrated CEP panel for LM-Correct 2. This means NUGEN Audio's award-winning loudness analysis and correction can now be run from a simple panel within Adobe Premiere, without requiring users to leave the editing environment.

The Adobe Premiere integration is free for all existing LM-Correct 2 users.

Halo Upmix Stereo-to-5.1/7.1 Upmixer

NUGEN Audio will demonstrate Halo Upmix, the company's solution for upmixing stereo audio to 5.1/7.1 surround. The first product based on NUGEN Audio's proprietary new upmixing processes, Halo Upmix has received much critical acclaim since its launch last September at IBC2015 in Amsterdam, where it won the Audio Media Best of Show award. In addition, NUGEN Audio will be demonstrating a forthcoming 9.1 extension to Halo Upmix. This update will provide compatibility with Dolby Atmos bed tracks and is projected for release Q2 2016.

"Every year, BVE gives us a great opportunity to present our loudness management and upmixing tools to some of Europe's largest broadcasters. Now that LM-Correct is fully integrated within Adobe Premiere, even more customers can stay ahead of their competitors with award-winning loudness compliance and management."

--Jon Schorah, Founder and Creative Director, NUGEN Audio

Company Overview

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

