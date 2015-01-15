NUGEN Audio Announces Three New Audio Toolkits for Music Professionals

Producer Pack, Master Pack, and Mix Tools Offer Rich Functionality and High Value for Music Producers and Mix and Mastering Engineers

LEEDS, U.K. -- Jan. 13, 2015 -- NUGEN Audio today announced the release of Producer Pack, Master Pack, and Mix Tools, three new product bundles tailored to music industry producers, mix engineers, and mastering professionals. Each toolset provides a custom selection of NUGEN Audio's award-winning audio plug-ins to deliver functionality tailored to the specifics of each craft. These high-value solutions make these tools accessible to more professionals -- and industry newcomers -- than ever before.

"We recognize the need to make customized solutions according to our clients' requirements for each aspect of their production process. Last year we launched Stereo Pack, a highly accessible and configurable toolset for stereo image enhancement. These new toolsets are unique solutions designed to encompass a much wider range of applications for music industry professionals. They incorporate our newly introduced plug-ins -- MasterCheck SEQ-S and the latest version of Visualizer," said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "With Producer Pack, Master Pack, and Mix Tools, we've consulted hundreds of audio professionals and studied very meticulously how to meet the specific requirements of mix engineers and mastering pros while also providing high value."

Combining seven world-class plug-ins, NUGEN Audio's Producer Pack augments the mix and mastering suite with essential tools producers need to create top-quality audio from start to finish. Producer Pack provides an ideal upgrade for professionals who need to optimize their work, with powerful tools for audio analysis, panoramic enhancement, low frequency control, pristine limiting, and EQ. Producer Pack includes:

* Visualizer, providing indispensable audio analysis for quality audio production with a standardized reference set of professional tools managed via a unique, intelligent window.

* ISL, a true-peak limiter that enables audio engineers to listen to true-peak-compliant audio "in place" without needing to check louder sections separately for traditional limiter artifacts and true-peak compliance.

* SEQ-S, an all-new and uniquely powerful EQ for sonic sculpting and EQ matching up to 7.1, with linear phase technology that delivers transparency without phase smearing and provides sharp transients.

* MasterCheck, a new tool from NUGEN Audio that demystifies loudness-normalized playout on streaming services such as iTunes(R) and Spotify. MasterCheck enables producers to mix and master music utilizing maximum dynamic range for each streaming platform.

* Stereoizer, offering a full range of stereo image enhancement capabilities, from gentle width adjustments to huge dynamic ambiences. Stereoizer offers full mono compatibility without unwanted artifacts.

* Stereoplacer, delivering pan control for the 21st century. Stereoplacer allows frequency-specific stereo placement using unique stereo-positioning technology, offering precise control that is not available within a traditional mix setup.

*Monofilter, a low-frequency management tool that enables producers to sharpen and define their bass to provide the foundation for real power and definition.

Master Pack is a professional-grade mastering package with five award-winning plug-ins assembled specifically for the needs of mastering engineers, enabling effortless, confident finishing with unparalleled precision. Master Pack brings groundbreaking functionality including low frequency management, stereo correction, pristine limiting, and a full suite of audio analysis tools and playout delivery measures, with a level of usability not found in any other toolset. Master Pack plugins include Visualizer, ISL, MasterCheck, Stereoplacer, and Monofilter.

Mix Tools delivers the big sound professionals strive for. Designed to provide essentials for use in the mix process, Mix Tools includes Stereoizer, Monofilter, and Visualizer for stereo image enhancement, bass management, and comprehensive audio analysis. Mix Tools offers mix engineers deeper control, sonic enhancement, and diagnostic support at any stage of the production process, leading to increased quality and efficiency in any project.

More information about Producer Pack, Master Pack, Mix Tools, and other NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

# # #

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio's award-winning tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in music production, broadcast, and post-production. For audio professionals, NUGEN Audio's mix and mastering products offer market-leading fidelity and unrestricted creativity in every situation, providing an easy, direct, and natural way to work with sound. NUGEN Audio tools have become critical for some of the biggest names in the industry including Michael Brauer (Coldplay, The Rolling Stones), Robbie Bronnimann (Chicane, Paul Van Dyk), and Mr. Mig (Beyonce, Akon). For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/NUGENAudio-MasterPack-screenshotreflect.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/NUGENAudio-MixTOOLS-screenshotreflect.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/NUGENAudio-ProducerPack-screenshotreflect.jpg