NUGEN Audio Announces New Dolby® E Module for AMB Audio Management Batch Processor at BVE 2018

LONDON, UK, FEBRUARY 27, 2018 - NUGEN Audio will introduce the AMB Dolby® E Module, the latest option for the AMB Audio Management Batch processor modular software, at BVE 2018 (Stand: K45).

AMB is designed to improve workflow efficiency for a range of different tasks. By using AMB Loudness, DynApt® or Upmix modules with the new AMB Dolby E Module, post-production facilities can natively batch process Dolby E files, reducing delivery times considerably for loudness measurement and correction, dynamics processing and upmixing. The ability to decode the Dolby E format to linear PCM wave files further supports workflow versatility. The AMB Dolby E Module also provides full support for Dolby Metadata and Dolby E Program configurations.

“We’re pleased that NUGEN’s new AMB Dolby E Module offers content creators scalable batch processing of content in Dolby formats,” says JC Morizur, Sr. Director of Pro Products and Solutions at Dolby Laboratories. “There is increasing need for our users to process large numbers of files under tight time restrictions. AMB will help our customers meet those demands.”

AMB offers unprecedented scalability, allowing post-production facilities of all sizes to add the precise processing modules they need and tailor the system to their exact requirements. AMB offers threaded algorithm processing and multiple processing threads that are addressable for simultaneous parallel handling of files and queues.

“We’re glad to be working with Dolby in adding a module for these important formats to AMB, giving professionals even greater access to our award-winning, workflow-enhancing technologies,” says Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. “With this new module, we are continuing to expand AMB to meet the ever-widening set of user requirements for batch processing in the most rigorous post-production workflows.”

A growing number of module options for AMB are enabling customers to carry out a greater range of audio processing tasks than ever before:

AMB Upmix Module: By leveraging core technologies from NUGEN Audio's acclaimed Halo Upmix plug-in, automatic upmixing to 5.1 and 7.1 from stereo and multichannel sources, with exact downmix compatibility, is now available for batch file processing.

By leveraging core technologies from NUGEN Audio's acclaimed Halo Upmix plug-in, automatic upmixing to 5.1 and 7.1 from stereo and multichannel sources, with exact downmix compatibility, is now available for batch file processing. AMB Loudness Module : NUGEN Audio's industry-leading loudness analysis and correction processes are provided in the AMB Loudness Module. The module offers multiple target loudness criteria and repurposing of audio to multiple targets from a single file, along with sophisticated logging, reporting and graphing capabilities.

: NUGEN Audio's industry-leading loudness analysis and correction processes are provided in the AMB Loudness Module. The module offers multiple target loudness criteria and repurposing of audio to multiple targets from a single file, along with sophisticated logging, reporting and graphing capabilities. AMB DynApt Module: NUGEN Audio's award-winning DynApt technology for loudness-range targeting and content repurposing respects dialog levels within the original material to ensure dialog intelligibility. Already widely accepted for LRA targeting worldwide, DynApt won a commendation at a recent IBC Innovation Awards.

NUGEN Audio's award-winning DynApt technology for loudness-range targeting and content repurposing respects dialog levels within the original material to ensure dialog intelligibility. Already widely accepted for LRA targeting worldwide, DynApt won a commendation at a recent IBC Innovation Awards. NEW AMB Dolby E Module: The latest AMB module allows users to natively batch process Dolby E for loudness, upmix or dynamics processing. The module provides full support for both Dolby Metadata and Dolby E program configurations and converts Dolby formats to linear PCM wave files.

The latest AMB module allows users to natively batch process Dolby E for loudness, upmix or dynamics processing. The module provides full support for both Dolby Metadata and Dolby E program configurations and converts Dolby formats to linear PCM wave files. AMB MXF and ProRes Modules: These extension modules enable users to carry out native processing of the audio essence within MXF wrappers or ProRes files.

AMB comes standard with two watch folders/processing queues. If users need extra power and speed, the AMB Queue Expansion provides additional watch folders/processing queues. A total of up to 16 AMB Queue Expansions can be added. As standard, the base AMB module also includes two independent processing threads that optimize workflows by allowing two simultaneous processes to run in parallel. For even greater speed and efficiency, users can add the AMB Thread Expansion to activate up to 16 additional processing threads.

AMB is now available for Windows and OSX. Each functional module (Loudness, Upmix, DynApt®, Dolby E, MXF and ProRes) is priced at $999. The expansion options for increased processing power and speed – the AMB Queue Expansion, which adds additional watch folders/processing queues, and the AMB Thread Expansion, which adds a processing thread, are $499 each.

Information about the AMB Audio Management Batch processor and all available modules, along with the complete NUGEN Audio product family, is available at www.nugenaudio.com. For all other inquiries, please email info@nugenaudio.com.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio is a manufacturer of innovative and intuitive professional audio tools that provide the broadcast and post-production industry’s most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company’s products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio’s tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world’s top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.