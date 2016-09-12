NUGEN Audio Announces AMB Audio Management Batch Processor

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 9, 2016 -- NUGEN Audio today announced the launch of AMB Audio Management Batch processor, a suite of modular software that will expedite a range of audio management tasks. AMB is a powerful new solution which radically expands on the concept of NUGEN Audio's industry-leading loudness management batch processing technology for high-speed audio loudness measurement and correction. AMB enables post-production facilities to speed workflows significantly and reduce delivery times for a range of different tasks, such as upmixing and loudness management. AMB also offers new features including threaded algorithm processing and multiple processing threads that are addressable for simultaneous parallel handling of files and queues.

"Our loudness processing is the fastest in its class, offering a highly efficient and cost-effective batch-file solution that meets audio professionals' most demanding requirements," said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "AMB significantly increases these capabilities to give customers batch processing options for more of our award-winning, workflow-enhancing technologies."

AMB offers unprecedented scalability, allowing post-production facilities of all sizes to add the precise processing modules they need and tailor the system to their exact requirements. AMB comes standard with two watch folders/processing queues. If users need extra power and speed, the AMB Queue Expansion provides additional watch folders/processing queues. A total of up to 16 AMB Queue Expansions can be added.

As standard, the base AMB module also includes two independent processing threads that optimize workflows by allowing two simultaneous processes to run in parallel. For even greater speed and efficiency, users can add the AMB Thread Expansion to activate additional processing threads up to a total of 16.

A range of module options, along with new customization features in the AMB processor, enable customers to carry out a greater range of audio-processing tasks than ever before.

* AMB Upmix Module. This new batch processing option leverages core technologies from NUGEN Audio's acclaimed Halo Upmix plug-in to enable high-quality, automatic upmixing to 5.1 and 7.1 from stereo and multichannel sources, with exact downmix compatibility if required.

* AMB Loudness Module. NUGEN Audio's industry-leading loudness analysis and correction processes are now available in the AMB Loudness Module. This module allows addressing of multiple target loudness criteria and repurposing of audio to multiple targets from a single file, along with sophisticated logging, reporting, and graphing capabilities.

* AMB DynApt Module. With this option, AMB adds support for NUGEN Audio's award-winning DynApt" technology for loudness-range targeting and content repurposing. At the same time, the tool respects dialog levels within the original material to ensure dialog intelligibility. DynApt won a commendation at the IBC2015 Innovation Awards and is already widely accepted for LRA targeting worldwide.

* AMB MXF and ProRes Modules. These extensions enable users to carry out native processing of the audio essence within MXF wrappers or ProRes files.

AMB Audio Management Batch processor will be launched with this full list of modules available immediately at IBC2016, stand 8.D56. NUGEN Audio will continue to add modules to enable users to carry out an even greater range of processing tasks in the future.

AMB is now available for Windows and OSX. Included with all modules, the base configuration of AMB accesses two watch folders/processing queues and two processing threads as standard. Each additional functional module (Loudness, Upmix, DynApt, MXF, and ProRes) is priced at $999. The additional expansions to increase processing power and speed -- the AMB Queue Expansion, which adds additional watch folders/processing queues, and the AMB Thread Expansion, which adds a processing thread -- can be added up to a total of 16 folders and 16 threads at $499 each.

Existing NUGEN Audio LMB processor users will be able to upgrade to the AMB base configuration including the Loudness Module for an introductory price of $249, which will double their existing number of folders/queues and available processing threads. Owners can also cross-grade any of their existing LMB extensions for DynApt, ProRes, and MXF to corresponding AMB modules free of charge.



Information about the AMB Audio Management Batch processor and all available modules, along with the complete NUGEN Audio product family, is available at www.nugenaudio.com or by email: info@nugenaudio.com.

# # #

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/NUGEN_Audio_AMB_Preview.png

Photo Caption: NUGEN Audio AMB Processor

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@NUGENAudio announces AMB Audio Management Batch Processor. Stop by Stand 8.D56 for a demo%21 - http://goo.gl/CJXwb2 %23IBCShow

Visit NUGEN Audio at IBC2016, Stand 8.D56

Follow NUGEN Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/nugenaudio

https://twitter.com/NUGENAudio