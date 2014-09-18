NUGEN Audio AES Product Preview

Visit NUGEN Audio at AES137, Exhibiting in the AES/Avid Pavilion

NUGEN Audio at AES137

At the 137th AES Convention, NUGEN Audio is celebrating 10 years of service to the music and audio post-production communities by introducing MasterCheck, the first modern loudness tool for the music industry, as well as a significant update of Visualizer, the company's industry-leading audio analysis tool. For a decade, NUGEN Audio has been serving the needs of music producers in over 50 countries, from the hobbyist to some of the biggest Grammy award-winning names in the industry.

MasterCheck

MasterCheck is the first music-industry-specific audio plug-in designed to facilitate mix and mastering for the modern world of loudness normalized playout. iTunes(R), Spotify(R), and DAB Radio all now use loudness normalization, and MasterCheck reveals how the consumer will hear audio on these music platforms, and others, by using internationally recognized loudness, dynamics, and true-peak standards. Ideal for every aspect of music production including recording, mixing, mastering, compilation, archive, and restoration, MasterCheck can also be used for producing podcasts at optimal loudness levels for dialog clarity within the listener environment. With MasterCheck, audio engineers can employ a single plug-in to apply loudness matching and dynamic content analysis, using techniques such as peak-to-loudness ratio (PLR) to compare multiple sources. The advanced side-chain loudness matching can also be used to audition signal paths, without the "improvement" of increased loudness, to understand precisely how various effects, such as compression, can change the sound with no influence from the loudness enhancement.

Visualizer Audio Analysis Version 2

Version 2 of Visualizer is the latest incarnation of NUGEN Audio's audio analysis suite designed for high-end music professionals. Ideal for music mixing and mastering, as well as audio post-production, Visualizer provides comprehensive audio analysis for recording, mixing, and mastering in a single plug-in. A standardized reference set of professional tools is designed to help audio engineers work faster, avoid mistakes, repeat past successes, and understand the success of others.

Based on customer feedback, Visualizer now features numerous user interface enhancements including a fully resizable interface, a multiview feature that enables engineers to compare multiple sources with a single plug-in, and a difference view showing the difference between two input signals. Visualizer is available in a version supporting Avid Pro Tools / HDX, as well as a stand-alone application version.

Preview: New Technology for Stereo to 5.1/7.1/9.1 Upmixing

At AES137, NUGEN Audio will preview a new upmix process specifically designed for film and TV production. Capable of producing a downmix-compatible upmix with optional dialog isolation in the center channel, the new technology is projected to be available in early 2015.

"We're looking forward to showing AES137 attendees why NUGEN Audio tools have become critical for so many influential professionals in the audio industry. MasterCheck is the world's first loudness tool specifically designed for the music producer -- empowering users to mix audio to the new loudness normalization and true-peak limiting techniques that streaming services now require. And the latest Visualizer demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the thousands of existing users, as well as the Avid community, with many highly requested user interface features and the latest techniques for comparative audio analysis and usability. Finally, for the first time, we'll be showcasing some of our upcoming innovations in upmix technology."

-- Jon Schorah, Founder and Creative Director, NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio's award-winning tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in music production, broadcast, and post-production. For audio professionals, NUGEN Audio's mix and mastering products offer market-leading fidelity and unrestricted creativity in every situation, providing an easy, direct, and natural way to work with sound. NUGEN Audio tools have become critical for some of the biggest names in the industry including Michael Brauer (Coldplay, The Rolling Stones), Robbie Bronnimann (Chicane, Paul Van Dyk), and Mr. Mig (Beyonce, Akon). For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.